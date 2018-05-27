International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE INTERVIEW

'We sell dreams, passion,' says French Open's Guy Forget

Read more

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

The French are so rude! Or is it just a misunderstanding?

Read more

REVISITED

After key battle, Syrian town of Kobane looks to the future

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

'War is not an option,' says former FARC guerrilla leader

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Madagascar political crisis: top court orders formation of unity government

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Ireland's abortion referendum

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Weinstein in court; Ireland abortion vote; Italy's populist takeover

Read more

YOU ARE HERE

Sugar and spice: The flavours of the French Caribbean

Read more

ENCORE!

The writing's on the wall: Revolutionary posters from May 68

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
THE INTERVIEW

An interview with a French or international personality from the world of economics, politics, culture or diplomacy. Every Wednesday at 4.45 pm Paris time and Saturday at 7.45 am.

Latest update : 2018-05-27

'We sell dreams, passion,' says French Open's Guy Forget

On the first day of Roland Garros, French Open tournament director Guy Forget talked to FRANCE 24 about coming changes to the tournament and the next generation of tennis stars.

By Benoît PERROCHAIS

COMMENT(S)

Archives

2018-05-26 Americas

'War is not an option,' says former FARC guerrilla leader

As presidential elections in Colombia approach, FRANCE 24 sits down with former FARC Guerrilla leader Rodrigo Londono, better known as Timoleon "Timochenko" Jimenez, in an...

Read more

2018-05-24 Africa

Presidential meeting signals 'another chapter' in Franco-Rwandan relations

In an interview with FRANCE 24, Rwandan Foreign Minister Louise Mushikiwabo said "another chapter" is beginning for Kigali and Paris. Relations between the two countries have...

Read more

2018-05-23 nuclear Iran

'We are seeking a new deal', Pompeo advisor says on Iran

Brian Hook is a senior policy advisor to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. In an interview with FRANCE 24, he laid out the US position on Iran following Donald Trump's...

Read more

2018-05-16 Americas

'We are persecuted by KKK,' Maduro says of Trump era

As Venezuela holds its presidential election on Sunday, President Nicolas Maduro’s opponent has asked how the vote can possibly be fair amid ongoing repression and as opposition...

Read more

See all the archives

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility