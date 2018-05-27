'We sell dreams, passion,' says French Open's Guy Forget

Latest update : 2018-05-27
An interview with a French or international personality from the world of economics, politics, culture or diplomacy. Every Wednesday at 4.45 pm Paris time and Saturday at 7.45 am.
Archives
2018-05-26 Americas
'War is not an option,' says former FARC guerrilla leader
As presidential elections in Colombia approach, FRANCE 24 sits down with former FARC Guerrilla leader Rodrigo Londono, better known as Timoleon "Timochenko" Jimenez, in an...
2018-05-24 Africa
Presidential meeting signals 'another chapter' in Franco-Rwandan relations
In an interview with FRANCE 24, Rwandan Foreign Minister Louise Mushikiwabo said "another chapter" is beginning for Kigali and Paris. Relations between the two countries have...
2018-05-23 nuclear Iran
'We are seeking a new deal', Pompeo advisor says on Iran
Brian Hook is a senior policy advisor to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. In an interview with FRANCE 24, he laid out the US position on Iran following Donald Trump's...
2018-05-16 Americas
'We are persecuted by KKK,' Maduro says of Trump era
As Venezuela holds its presidential election on Sunday, President Nicolas Maduro’s opponent has asked how the vote can possibly be fair amid ongoing repression and as opposition...