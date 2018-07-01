Mauritania’s president: G5 Sahel anti-terror task force plagued by ‘security flaws’

Latest update : 2018-07-01
An interview with a French or international personality from the world of economics, politics, culture or diplomacy. Every Wednesday at 4.45 pm Paris time and Saturday at 7.45 am.
Archives
2018-06-29 Americas
Former US intelligence chief: Russia had 'profound impact' on 2016 election
James Clapper was the head of US intelligence under Barack Obama. He recently published his memoirs, entitled "Facts and Fears: Hard Truths from a Life in Intelligence". In an...
2018-06-28 Stephen CARROLL
From medicine to Facebook: The potential of artificial intelligence
What potential does artificial intelligence have to change our lives in the coming years, and what areas are companies like Facebook investing in? FRANCE 24’s Stephen Carroll...
2018-06-25 Armen GEORGIAN
'Turkey is a very weak state which looks very strong'
It is received wisdom in the West that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has pulled Turkey away from democracy and fashioned an illiberal state. There's a common perception that...
2018-06-20 Marc PERELMAN
NATO chief hails strength of transatlantic bond on defence
In an interview with FRANCE 24, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg talked of the upcoming July NATO summit in Brussels, saying he believed it would be less divisive than the...