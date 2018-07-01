International News 24/7

 

Mauritania’s president: G5 Sahel anti-terror task force plagued by ‘security flaws’

Video: Inside Nicaragua’s rebel stronghold of Masaya

Capital Gazette: in mourning but still at work

Divided Europe: EU leaders claim compromise on migrant policy

Danger hotspots: U.S. among top 10 most dangerous countries for women

The waste land: Tackling France's illegal dumping

Sharon Stone: 'It's time to understand that history repeats itself'

Mexican presidential frontrunner Obrador promises controversial amnesty plan

An interview with a French or international personality from the world of economics, politics, culture or diplomacy. Every Wednesday at 4.45 pm Paris time and Saturday at 7.45 am.

Latest update : 2018-07-01

Mauritania’s president: G5 Sahel anti-terror task force plagued by ‘security flaws’

Ahead of the African Union summit in Nouakchott this Sunday, FRANCE 24 sat down with Mauritania’s President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz to discuss a number of issues, including his vision of the joint African anti-terror task force, G5 Sahel. While Aziz condemned Friday’s attack on the G5 Sahel’s base in Mali, he noted that the task force is plagued by serious security flaws. Aziz finds it incomprehensible that neither the UN nor the international community feel urged to help finance the force.

By Marc PERELMAN

Archives

2018-06-29 Americas

Former US intelligence chief: Russia had 'profound impact' on 2016 election

James Clapper was the head of US intelligence under Barack Obama. He recently published his memoirs, entitled "Facts and Fears: Hard Truths from a Life in Intelligence". In an...

2018-06-28 Stephen CARROLL

From medicine to Facebook: The potential of artificial intelligence

What potential does artificial intelligence have to change our lives in the coming years, and what areas are companies like Facebook investing in? FRANCE 24’s Stephen Carroll...

2018-06-25 Armen GEORGIAN

'Turkey is a very weak state which looks very strong'

It is received wisdom in the West that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has pulled Turkey away from democracy and fashioned an illiberal state. There's a common perception that...

2018-06-20 Marc PERELMAN

NATO chief hails strength of transatlantic bond on defence

In an interview with FRANCE 24, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg talked of the upcoming July NATO summit in Brussels, saying he believed it would be less divisive than the...

