International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE INTERVIEW

'Official US position, confirmed by Trump: Crimea is Ukrainian', Poroshenko says

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Croatia's close-up celebrations

Read more

THE DEBATE

More than a game: France face Croatia in World Cup final

Read more

PERSPECTIVE

British author Adam Biles honours senior citizens with 'fire in their bellies'

Read more

ENCORE!

The must-see exhibitions of the summer

Read more

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

Tour de France: More than a cycling race, a celebration!

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Brett Kavanaugh: US Supreme Court to take another rightward shift

Read more

FOCUS

Paris synagogue bombing case remains unsolved, 38 years on

Read more

PEOPLE & PROFIT

Privacy challenges: Is 2018 a turning point for keeping data safe online?

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
THE INTERVIEW

An interview with a French or international personality from the world of economics, politics, culture or diplomacy. Every Wednesday at 4.45 pm Paris time and Saturday at 7.45 am.

Latest update : 2018-07-12

'Official US position, confirmed by Trump: Crimea is Ukrainian', Poroshenko says

At this week’s NATO summit in Brussels, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko told France 24’s Marc Perelman he was “certain” that US President Donald Trump would not negotiate on Crimea during his meeting Monday with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki.

To do so, Poroshenko warned, would be counter to international law, security accords between Ukraine and countries in the West as well as official NATO statements.

The Ukrainian leader blasted plans for a natural gas pipeline between Russia and Germany as a “political” and “dangerous” move for Europe.

He also called for the deployment of United Nations’ peacekeepers to eastern Ukraine in order to end what he called continuing “Russian aggression” there.

Finally, Poroshenko expressed optimism over the likelihood of a prisoner exchange with Russia, one that might see detained figures like the Crimean filmmaker Oleg Sentsov freed.

Sentsov was sentenced to 20 years in jail by a Russian court on charges of plotting terrorism acts, which were widely described as fabricated.

By Marc PERELMAN

Archives

2018-07-11 Annette YOUNG

The art of 'adulting': Why do so many of us struggle to grow up?

Annette Young meets Pamela Druckerman, New York Times columnist and Paris-based author whose latest book looks at why we struggle with growing up. After the mammoth success of...

Read more

2018-07-09 Asia-pacific

ICRC chief: 'Long way to go' until Rohingya refugees can return to Myanmar

Peter Maurer, president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), spoke to FRANCE 24 from Geneva following a visit to Myanmar and Bangladesh. Maurer described the...

Read more

2018-07-05 Claudy SIAR

Migration 'not just a security issue,' says France's Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said a new vision of Africa that reflects the continent's vitality is necessary to tackle Europe's migration crisis, in an exclusive interview on...

Read more

2018-07-04 Africa

Zuma will remain in ANC until 'last day of his life,' says Ramaphosa

Responding to reports that Jacob Zuma could split the ruling African National Congress, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa insisted his predecessor would never quit or split...

Read more

See all the archives

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility