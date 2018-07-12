'Official US position, confirmed by Trump: Crimea is Ukrainian', Poroshenko says

At this week’s NATO summit in Brussels, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko told France 24’s Marc Perelman he was “certain” that US President Donald Trump would not negotiate on Crimea during his meeting Monday with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki.

To do so, Poroshenko warned, would be counter to international law, security accords between Ukraine and countries in the West as well as official NATO statements.

The Ukrainian leader blasted plans for a natural gas pipeline between Russia and Germany as a “political” and “dangerous” move for Europe.

He also called for the deployment of United Nations’ peacekeepers to eastern Ukraine in order to end what he called continuing “Russian aggression” there.

Finally, Poroshenko expressed optimism over the likelihood of a prisoner exchange with Russia, one that might see detained figures like the Crimean filmmaker Oleg Sentsov freed.

Sentsov was sentenced to 20 years in jail by a Russian court on charges of plotting terrorism acts, which were widely described as fabricated.

By Marc PERELMAN