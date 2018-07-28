International News 24/7

 

THE INTERVIEW

France Foreign Minister Le Drian urges Colombia to stick to peace process

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Mali holds key elections amid security concerns

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

#ScrollFreeSeptember - a break from social media?

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Macron's bodyguard scandal; Imran Khan declares victory; Mezut Ozil exposes national identity crisis

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

Discovering Nîmes, the French Rome

Read more

FOCUS

So rich but so poor: Protests erupt in Iraq's oil-rich south

Read more

REPORTERS

Video: Zimbabwe faces up to its painful past

Read more

ENCORE!

Hot picks from Paris: Tips for a cultural summer

Read more

ACCESS ASIA

Japan: Record-breaking heatwave takes a toll on population

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

It's his first official visit to a Latin American country. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian spoke to France 24 in Bogota about his vision for France's relationships on the continent.

By Alvaro SIERRA

Latest update : 2018-07-28

France Foreign Minister Le Drian urges Colombia to stick to peace process

It's his first official visit to a Latin American country. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian spoke to France 24 in Bogota about his vision for France's relationships on the continent.

By Alvaro SIERRA

Archives

2018-07-26 James ANDRE

War in Syria: Has Assad won?

Fadi Dayoub is a Syrian activist and the head of an NGO which focuses on local development and small projects in areas in Syria beyond the control of the Assad regime. He tells...

Read more

2018-07-26 Business

Ex-WTO head Lamy hails 'good ceasefire' on US-EU trade

A truce has been reached in trade tensions between the United States and the European Union – at least for now. Donald Trump and Jean-Claude Juncker reached a deal of sorts at...

Read more

2018-07-20 Americas

Nicaraguans 'betrayed' by Ortega, says Bianca Jagger

As Nicaragua marked the 39th anniversary of the Sandinista uprising and is once again facing widespread unrest, longtime human rights defender Bianca Jagger spoke to FRANCE 24...

Read more

2018-07-18 James ANDRE

UN warns of 'conspiracy of complacency' in fighting HIV

As the UN's HIV/AIDS agency UNAIDS publishes its annual report, FRANCE 24 sat down with Michel Sidibé, its Executive Director. Sidibé discussed the progress made in fighting the...

Read more

See all the archives

