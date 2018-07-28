France Foreign Minister Le Drian urges Colombia to stick to peace process

Latest update : 2018-07-28
An interview with a French or international personality from the world of economics, politics, culture or diplomacy.
2018-07-26 James ANDRE
War in Syria: Has Assad won?
Fadi Dayoub is a Syrian activist and the head of an NGO which focuses on local development and small projects in areas in Syria beyond the control of the Assad regime. He tells...
2018-07-26 Business
Ex-WTO head Lamy hails 'good ceasefire' on US-EU trade
A truce has been reached in trade tensions between the United States and the European Union – at least for now. Donald Trump and Jean-Claude Juncker reached a deal of sorts at...
2018-07-20 Americas
Nicaraguans 'betrayed' by Ortega, says Bianca Jagger
As Nicaragua marked the 39th anniversary of the Sandinista uprising and is once again facing widespread unrest, longtime human rights defender Bianca Jagger spoke to FRANCE 24...
2018-07-18 James ANDRE
UN warns of 'conspiracy of complacency' in fighting HIV
As the UN's HIV/AIDS agency UNAIDS publishes its annual report, FRANCE 24 sat down with Michel Sidibé, its Executive Director. Sidibé discussed the progress made in fighting the...