FOCUS

Iraqi snipers battle the IS group in Mosul

IN THE PAPERS

Party polizei: German cops expelled for pre-G20 summit debauchery

IN THE PAPERS

Power play? Emmanuel Macron one-ups his prime minister

EYE ON AFRICA

South African court bars schools from promoting one religion over another

THE DEBATE

Wannacry more: How vulnerable are we to cyberattacks?

MEDIAWATCH

Time to remove fake Trump 'Time' covers from display!

FOCUS

Spain struggles to tackle violence against women

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

How drones are transforming the battleground in Syria

ENCORE!

Film show: The Netflix debate, 'Faces Places' and 'Marnie'

FOCUS

Our Focus programme brings you exclusive reports from around the world. From Monday to Friday at 7.45 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-06-29

Iraqi snipers battle the IS group in Mosul

© Screengrab

Iraqi special forces sniper units are the first in enemy territory, providing cover for troops clearing up the labyrinthine Old City. But as a FRANCE 24 team in Mosul discovers, it’s a dangerous job.

By Romeo LANGLOIS , Amar Mohammed Sahib AL HAMEEDAWI

2017-06-28 Europe

Spain struggles to tackle violence against women

In Spain, the problem of violence against women continues to plague society. More than 400 women contact the police every day about a violent partner. But many more stay silent,...

2017-06-27 Sport

Russia cracks down on hooligans ahead of 2018 World Cup

Russia is currently hosting the FIFA Confederations Cup. The football tournament brings together eight teams in four Russian cities. It's a perfect opportunity for the country to...

2017-06-26 Americas

Left-wing activism on the rise in the United States

Since becoming US President, Donald Trump has done his utmost to unpick the patchwork of policies that the Obama administration had stitched together. But despite having a...

2017-06-23 winegrower

Will global warming ruin French wine production?

Global warming is having a profound impact on the molecular make-up of grapes and therefore what we put in our wine glasses. According to one US study, the amount of land...

