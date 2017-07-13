International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

IN THE PAPERS

What a star! Andy Murray corrects 'casual sexism' in post-match interview

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Battle of the alpha males? Trump meets Macron in Paris

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Does Trump Jr have a legal case to answer?

Read more

FOCUS

Always on standby: French Air Force's MEDEVAC team

Read more

THE DEBATE

Tillerson to the Rescue: US Secretary of State in Qatar Crisis Mediation

Read more

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Challenges lie ahead for Iraqis in Mosul

Read more

ENCORE!

Film show: 'Spider-Man: Homecoming', 'Song to Song' and 'The Graduate'

Read more

FOCUS

Croatian city of Dubrovnik overwhelmed by mass tourism

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Kenya nurses strike: Deal with unions remains unsigned

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

Prosecutor demands withdrawal of Paris Match over Nice attack photos

© File photo, AFP | Investigators and police stand next to the truck used to attack pedestrians in Nice on Bastille Day, 2016.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-07-13

The Paris prosecutor on Thursday demanded the withdrawal of the latest edition of Paris Match which contains surveillance camera images from last year's Bastille Day attack that killed 86 people in Nice.

It asked the court "to order the withdrawal from sale" of the weekly news magazine, which came out Thursday, and "ban publication in all formats, notably digital", of the issue, which has angered the victims' families. A judge is to rule on the request at 1200 GMT.

Christian Estrosi, the mayor of Nice, also denounced the publication of what he called "abject" pictures that "would bring back pain for families."

Paris Match editor-in-chief Olivier Royant defended the decision to publish the surveillance camera images, saying that the magazine "wanted to honour the victims" and that there was a "duty to remember, so that society won't forget."

"The photos of the truck from that night have been widely published by other media outlets in the past year...they are distant shots in which none of the victims can be identified, and they don't infringe on their dignity," he said.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

Date created : 2017-07-13

  • FRANCE

    France opens judicial inquiry into policing during Nice truck attack

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Watchdog denies French police understaffed during Nice attack

    Read more

  • France

    Brother of IS group recruit wants heroes of Nice attacks to be rewarded

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility