Prosecutor demands withdrawal of Paris Match over Nice attack photos

The Paris prosecutor on Thursday demanded the withdrawal of the latest edition of Paris Match which contains surveillance camera images from last year's Bastille Day attack that killed 86 people in Nice.

It asked the court "to order the withdrawal from sale" of the weekly news magazine, which came out Thursday, and "ban publication in all formats, notably digital", of the issue, which has angered the victims' families. A judge is to rule on the request at 1200 GMT.

Christian Estrosi, the mayor of Nice, also denounced the publication of what he called "abject" pictures that "would bring back pain for families."

Paris Match editor-in-chief Olivier Royant defended the decision to publish the surveillance camera images, saying that the magazine "wanted to honour the victims" and that there was a "duty to remember, so that society won't forget."

"The photos of the truck from that night have been widely published by other media outlets in the past year...they are distant shots in which none of the victims can be identified, and they don't infringe on their dignity," he said.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

Date created : 2017-07-13