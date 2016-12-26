International News 24/7

 

Exclusive: Embedded with the special forces in Mosul

The World This Year: US election, Brexit, multiple terror attacks, Bowie and Prince (part 2)

The cost and cause of Réunion island's sugar addiction

Agriculture in the Canaries is completely bananas

Mali: Mission to stamp out insurgents comes to an end

The World This Year: From Brexit to Trump, rage against the elites (part 1)

A French Christmas Carol at Notre Dame de Paris

Christmas in France: So. Much. Food!

Ferrette: The French village giving hope to migrants

REPORTERS

An in-depth report by our senior reporters and team of correspondents from around the world. Every Saturday at 9.10 pm Paris time. And you can watch it online as early as Friday.

Latest update : 2016-12-26

Exclusive: Embedded with the special forces in Mosul

For more than two months, Iraqi forces have fought to retake Mosul from Islamic State group militants. A quarter of the city has been recaptured, but the jihadists are still resisting. Meanwhile, more and more civilians are caught in the crossfire. Although the foreign press has been widely banned from entering Mosul, our reporters managed to spend two days embedded with the special forces there.

By Noreddine BEZZIOU , Matthieu MABIN

Archives

2016-12-23 migrants

Ferrette: The French village giving hope to migrants

It’s been almost a year since Ferrette, a tiny village in France’s Alsace region, transformed one of its old army barracks into a reception centre for refugees seeking asylum....

2016-12-15 Asia-pacific

Video: The Philippines’ ruthless war on drugs

Since Rodrigo Duterte took office in the Philippines in June, rarely does a night go by without dozens of bullet-riddled bodies being discovered in the streets of Manila. The new...

2016-12-09 Americas

Chaotic post-hurricane relief efforts in Haiti

Haiti is still waiting for the final results of the November 20 presidential election, but time is running out. For more than a year, an electoral crisis has paralyzed the...

2016-12-01 Asia-pacific

Uzbekistan reinforces its tight grip on election and country

Uzbekistan is holding a presidential election on Sunday that is going largely unnoticed abroad. The successor to the late president, Islam Karimov, who held power for more than a...

