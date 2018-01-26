International News 24/7

 

Trump in Davos after Macron, Erdogan's new front, Lula defies corruption charges

Video: French Guiana struggles with migrant influx, drug trafficking

Angouleme: Highlights from one of the world's biggest comic book festivals

Davos 2018: Trump's speech marks grand finale

Haute Couture summer 2018: Dior adds sensuality with masked ball

A throne fit for a US president? Museum offers White House solid gold toilet

France 'goes crazy' for discount Nutella

African luxury brands growing in global appeal

Video: French Guiana struggles with migrant influx, drug trafficking

© Peggy Bruguière | On the River Maroni in the Amazon rainforest. Surinam is one side, French Guiana on the other.

In Saint-Laurent-du-Maroni, French Guiana's second-largest city, one in three residents is foreign and often there illegally. To reach this South American region of overseas France, many illegal immigrants arrive from neighbouring Surinam by crossing the River Maroni. Shanty towns are now swelling, infrastructure is inadequate, and maternity units are overcrowded. Meanwhile, drug traffickers are thriving and are recruiting thousands of unemployed young people to smuggle cocaine over to Paris.

>> Watch our report: "The fight against illegal gold mining in French Guiana"

>> Also read our story "Rockets in the jungle: Understanding French Guiana’s social unrest"

By Peggy BRUGUIÈRE , Pep BONET

2018-01-19 Iraq

Exclusive: On the frontline with Shiite militias in Iraq

In December 2017, the Iraqi government announced with great fanfare the "official end of the war against the Islamic State group". The announcement marked the end of three years...

2018-01-11 Americas

Video: Inside the deadly US opioid crisis

Opioids kill more people than they cure. Every day in the United States, some 140 people die from taking opioids - addictive opiate-based drugs. They’ve become the leading cause...

2017-12-20 Africa

Egypt's Coptic Christians live in fear of Islamist attacks

Egypt’s Coptic Christians have been the target of unprecedented attacks since the 2011 Arab Spring uprising. The election of the Muslim Brotherhood in 2012 saw an upsurge with...

2017-12-15 Africa

Exclusive video: South Sudan, a cursed land

For the past four years South Sudan has been torn apart by civil war – and the situation in the country is desperate. Famine rages across all conflict zones and the first victims...

