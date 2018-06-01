Video: Wadood, the Afghan activist seeking international justice

Wadood has a dream. He’s an Afghan activist who’s made it his mission to get the International Criminal Court to rule on the many war crimes that have been committed in his country, particularly by the Taliban. Every day, he collects testimonies from victims, and every day, he risks his life. The Taliban have let him know that he could very well become their next victim. Our reporters went to meet this idealist who is determined to transform his dream into reality.

Abdul Wadood Pedram lives in Kabul, from where he fantasises organising the biggest trial in history; an Afghan Nuremberg trial of sorts, during which all of the country’s war criminals would stand trial and be convicted, one by one. Standing in the dock, the Nazis would be replaced by all those implicated in Afghanistan’s never-ending war: The Taliban, the Islamic State group and other warlords. But Wadood is also dreaming of having the Afghan forces, the US Army and even the CIA stand trial.

Every day, Wadood meticulously works to gather his material by collecting testimonies from surviving victims as well as the families of those deceased. Millions of Afghans have been affected by the gruesome war, and a trial could result in them finally winning compensation for their hardships. For this, Wadood is prepared to risk his life on a daily basis. Every day, he receives anonymous threats through letters and phonecalls, but none of them have yet made him want to quit his mission.

Wadood’s dream is now finally starting to take form. Last February, a group of investigators supported by Afghan activists presented the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague with almost 800 testimonies representing more than 6,000 victims of suicide attacks, air strikes or bombings in Afghanistan. The ICC must now decide whether to open an investigation into war crimes or not. An affirmative decision would be nothing less than an incredible victory for Wadood.

By Katya CLARENS , Bastien RENOUIL