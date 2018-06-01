International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FRANCE IN FOCUS

Drinking water: What goes down the drain?

Read more

REPORTERS

Video: Wadood, the Afghan activist seeking international justice

Read more

#TECH 24

Tech Fatigue

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

US: Starbucks closes 8,000 stores for racial bias training

Read more

THE DEBATE

Italy: Is it contagious? Political crisis spooks Europe and markets

Read more

DOWN TO EARTH

France’s disappearing birds

Read more

ENCORE!

Bringing up a baby à la française: "Becoming Maman"

Read more

THE DEBATE

Russian journalist’s faked murder: A propaganda coup for whom?

Read more

#THE 51%

Sharing the untold stories of the women who shaped Paris

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
REPORTERS

An in-depth report by our senior reporters and team of correspondents from around the world. Every Saturday at 9.10 pm Paris time. Or you can catch it online from Friday.

Latest update : 2018-06-01

Video: Wadood, the Afghan activist seeking international justice

Wadood has a dream. He’s an Afghan activist who’s made it his mission to get the International Criminal Court to rule on the many war crimes that have been committed in his country, particularly by the Taliban. Every day, he collects testimonies from victims, and every day, he risks his life. The Taliban have let him know that he could very well become their next victim. Our reporters went to meet this idealist who is determined to transform his dream into reality.

Abdul Wadood Pedram lives in Kabul, from where he fantasises organising the biggest trial in history; an Afghan Nuremberg trial of sorts, during which all of the country’s war criminals would stand trial and be convicted, one by one. Standing in the dock, the Nazis would be replaced by all those implicated in Afghanistan’s never-ending war: The Taliban, the Islamic State group and other warlords. But Wadood is also dreaming of having the Afghan forces, the US Army and even the CIA stand trial.

Every day, Wadood meticulously works to gather his material by collecting testimonies from surviving victims as well as the families of those deceased. Millions of Afghans have been affected by the gruesome war, and a trial could result in them finally winning compensation for their hardships. For this, Wadood is prepared to risk his life on a daily basis. Every day, he receives anonymous threats through letters and phonecalls, but none of them have yet made him want to quit his mission.

Wadood’s dream is now finally starting to take form. Last February, a group of investigators supported by Afghan activists presented the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague with almost 800 testimonies representing more than 6,000 victims of suicide attacks, air strikes or bombings in Afghanistan. The ICC must now decide whether to open an investigation into war crimes or not. An affirmative decision would be nothing less than an incredible victory for Wadood.

>> First all-female Afghan orchestra braves Taliban

By Katya CLARENS , Bastien RENOUIL

COMMENT(S)

Archives

2018-05-25 May 68

'We heard there might be a civil war': May 68 seen from abroad

In France, May 1968 has become a symbol of young people and workers in revolt. But how were the events viewed outside the country? FRANCE 24 looks back at the international...

Read more

2018-05-18 Middle East

Beyond the conflict: Reporter's notebook in modern-day Israel

Israel regularly makes headlines, but there is more to the country than the conflict with the Palestinians. FRANCE 24 reports from a young but highly developed nation, a holy...

Read more

2018-05-11 Middle East

Video: Stateless in Palestine

What does life in the West Bank look like under Israeli occupation? Our reporters travelled to Area C, to meet the women and men who live on lands coveted by Israeli settlers....

Read more

2018-04-27 France

Video: The Foreign Legion, another French exception

Shrouded in mystery and prestige, the French Foreign Legion is just as feared by its enemies as it is envied by its allies. The legionnaires come from across the world, prepared...

Read more

See all documentaries

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility