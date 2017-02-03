International News 24/7

 

EYE ON AFRICA

Angola's Dos Santos announces he will not seek re-election after 37 years in power

MEDIAWATCH

Paris Attack - #ProudOfOurSoldiers

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

France Terror Attack, 'Penelopegate' (part 1)

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Romania's Outrage, Trump's First Fortnight (part 2)

#TECH 24

Artificial intelligence defeats human players at poker

#THE 51%

From marching to running: The spike in American women considering elected office

FOCUS

The challenges ahead for Gambia

FASHION

Haute Couture, summer 2017 collections: From fantasy to experimentation

ENCORE!

Music producer Uppermost: From the courthouse to the club

2014 FIFA World Cup

'Essential to shed light on FIFA scandal,' says Brazil's Rousseff

Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff spoke out about the corruption scandal surrounding football's world governing body, FIFA, in an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24.

The World This Year (part 2)

From the jihadist surge to Putin’s greater Russia, Asia’s new strongmen to the world according to FIFA, François Picard's round table of Paris-based journalists offer the long…

Ghana hold Germany to thrilling 2-2 draw

Ghana and Germany drew 2-2 in Fortaleza in an exhilarating match Saturday, with the result lifting Germany a point clear at the top of Group G.

Foul play in football: How to police the beautiful game?

Time now for another installment of FIFA madness. The world football governing body has announced that it's passed on information to Swiss prosecutors regarding suspicious…

Foul play in football: How to police the beautiful game? (part 2)

Time now for another installment of FIFA madness. The world football governing body has announced that it's passed on information to Swiss prosecutors regarding suspicious…

African teams lick wounds after faltering start to World Cup

Ivory Coast laboured to a precious win in their World Cup opener, but African teams had little else to draw comfort from after a lackluster start to the World Cup.

Luis Suarez's four-month ban for biting upheld

The Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld Luis Suarez's four-month ban for biting an opponent during Uruguay's 1-0 win against Italy at the World Cup, but cleared him Thursday to…

Obama's 'regular guy' strategy

This week, Barack Obama gets up close with the voters as he looks to boost the Democrats chances in midterm elections. Also, Bowe Bergdahl rejoins the ranks of the US army after…

Germany's Winning Habit: How Does the Mannschaft Dominate On and Off the Field?

Germany's all-conquering footballers have brought home the sport's top prize. The win in many ways shows much about the German method. A way of approaching sport, business and…

Germany's Winning Habit: How Does the Mannschaft Dominate On and Off the Field? (part 2)

Germany's all-conquering footballers have brought home the sport's top prize. The win in many ways shows much about the German method. A way of approaching sport, business and…

In pictures: Thousands welcome home Germany's World Cup winners

Tens of thousands packed the streets of Berlin on Tuesday to welcome home the triumphant German football team after their World Cup win in Brazil.

'Bomb shelter selfies'

INTERNATIONAL PAPERS - Tues. 15.07.14: International papers focus on the war being waged online between pro-Israelis and pro-Palestinians. The Independent says “social media has…

Germany celebrates World Cup win with selfies

In this edition: Germany celebrates their world cup win with selfies; criticism over a photo essay showing `the other Pakistan`; and a behind the scenes look at the digital magic…

