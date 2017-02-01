International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FOCUS

Jordan on the frontline of fight against terrorism

Read more

ENCORE!

Film show: 'Jackie', 'Dalida' and Almodovar to head Cannes film festival jury

Read more

FACE-OFF

2017 French presidential election: Conservative candidate Fillon hit by scandal

Read more

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Egypt: Alexandria's fading cosmopolitan image

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'President Bannon?'

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Morocco's king hails 'return home' to African Union

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'Penelope-Gate' scandal deepens: Is this the end of Fillon's presidential chances?

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Germany, Japan hit back at currency manipulation claims

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Chad's foreign minister secures top post at African Union

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

2014 FIFA World Cup

'Essential to shed light on FIFA scandal,' says Brazil's Rousseff

Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff spoke out about the corruption scandal surrounding football's world governing body, FIFA, in an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24.

Read more

The World This Year (part 2)

From the jihadist surge to Putin’s greater Russia, Asia’s new strongmen to the world according to FIFA, François Picard's round table of Paris-based journalists offer the long…

Read more

Ghana hold Germany to thrilling 2-2 draw

Ghana and Germany drew 2-2 in Fortaleza in an exhilarating match Saturday, with the result lifting Germany a point clear at the top of Group G.

Read more

Foul play in football: How to police the beautiful game?

Time now for another installment of FIFA madness. The world football governing body has announced that it's passed on information to Swiss prosecutors regarding suspicious…

Read more

Foul play in football: How to police the beautiful game? (part 2)

Time now for another installment of FIFA madness. The world football governing body has announced that it's passed on information to Swiss prosecutors regarding suspicious…

Read more

African teams lick wounds after faltering start to World Cup

Ivory Coast laboured to a precious win in their World Cup opener, but African teams had little else to draw comfort from after a lackluster start to the World Cup.

Read more

Luis Suarez's four-month ban for biting upheld

The Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld Luis Suarez's four-month ban for biting an opponent during Uruguay's 1-0 win against Italy at the World Cup, but cleared him Thursday to…

Read more

Obama's 'regular guy' strategy

This week, Barack Obama gets up close with the voters as he looks to boost the Democrats chances in midterm elections. Also, Bowe Bergdahl rejoins the ranks of the US army after…

Read more

Germany's Winning Habit: How Does the Mannschaft Dominate On and Off the Field?

Germany's all-conquering footballers have brought home the sport's top prize. The win in many ways shows much about the German method. A way of approaching sport, business and…

Read more

Germany's Winning Habit: How Does the Mannschaft Dominate On and Off the Field? (part 2)

Germany's all-conquering footballers have brought home the sport's top prize. The win in many ways shows much about the German method. A way of approaching sport, business and…

Read more

In pictures: Thousands welcome home Germany's World Cup winners

Tens of thousands packed the streets of Berlin on Tuesday to welcome home the triumphant German football team after their World Cup win in Brazil.

Read more

'Bomb shelter selfies'

INTERNATIONAL PAPERS - Tues. 15.07.14: International papers focus on the war being waged online between pro-Israelis and pro-Palestinians. The Independent says “social media has…

Read more

Germany celebrates World Cup win with selfies

In this edition: Germany celebrates their world cup win with selfies; criticism over a photo essay showing `the other Pakistan`; and a behind the scenes look at the digital magic…

Read more

Read more articles

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility