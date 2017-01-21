International News 24/7

 

2014 Sochi Winter Olympics

Report accuses Russia of ‘institutionalised’ doping at Olympics

A new report into Russian doping details a wide-ranging "institutional conspiracy" that involved over 1,000 athletes across more than 30 sports, including evidence corroborating…

Rio Olympics: Why a Moscow ban could extend far beyond just sports

Two weeks to the Rio Olympics and Russia’s participation is hanging by a thread after a slew of doping accusations. Faced with calls to be banned, some say it would be…

World sport hit by new allegations of Russian doping in Sochi games

World sport is facing an unprecedented drug crisis as yet another in a string of doping bombshells dropped at the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) foundation board meeting on…

Vanessa-Mae banned from skiing over Olympic race-fixing

Pop violinist Vanessa-Mae was banned from competitive skiing for four years on Tuesday for taking part in races that were fixed to allow her to qualify for the Winter Olympics in…

Paralympics open under cloud of Crimea crisis

Russia will open its first-ever Winter Paralympics at the Black Sea resort of Sochi on Friday, but the Games have been largely overshadowed by the diplomatic fallout from the…

In pictures: Sochi Olympics closes with spoof of opening glitch

The Winter Olympics on Sunday closed with host nation Russia finishing on top of the board with a total of 33 medals as Sochi pulled down the curtain on the most expensive winter…

Chapuis wins ski cross gold in French clean sweep

France secured its first ever Winter Olympics podium sweep in the ski cross final at Sochi on Thursday, with Jean Frederic Chapuis leading the way with gold.

'US media misrepresents Sochi and Kiev'

We look at the Kiev Post's coverage of continued bloodshed in Ukraine. And at the analysis in The Guardian. Canada's Globe and Mail and the Moscow Times focus on Putin's role. We…

Finns eliminate Russia in men's ice hockey

Finland eliminated Russia from the Olympic men's hockey tournament Wednesday, putting a stunning end to the Russian dreams of winning hockey gold medals in front of their own…

Pussy Riot members released after being detained in Sochi

Two members of Pussy Riot were temporarily detained by police on Tuesday along with several others in Sochi, where Russia is staging the Winter Olympics, band members Maria…

Uganda's anti-gay law

We take a look at reaction in the media to Uganda's proposed anti-gay legislation which would potentially see homosexuals imprisoned for life. Also in today's show, how to invade…

Alexey Ulyukaev, Russian Minister of Economic Development

While Russia is under the Olympic spotlight, its political and social issues get scrutinized by the media. In this programme we take a look at the country's growth, and the…

France’s Pierre Vaultier wins gold in snowboard cross

France’s Pierre Vaultier won the gold medal in the men’s snowboard cross competition at the Sochi Olympics in Russia on Tuesday.

