TALKING EUROPE

The cost and cause of Réunion island's sugar addiction

FOCUS

Video: Afghan refugee Haris begins new life in London

ENCORE!

Film show: 'Nocturnal Animals', 'Neruda' and 'The Founder'

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Turkey's tourism industry reels from string of deadly attacks

BUSINESS DAILY

Ford bows to Trump pressure, scraps $1.6bn Mexico plant

FACE-OFF

French Socialist primaries: Ruling party faces fight for survival

IN THE PAPERS

US speaker Paul Ryan flummoxed by 'dabbing' teenager

IN THE PAPERS

French daily Le Parisien drops opinion polls ahead of presidential election

YOU ARE HERE

France’s Pastry King: Pierre Hermé reveals chocolate's secrets

2016 Olympics

Focus

Video: For many Rio residents, Olympic dream turns into a nightmare

It's been three months since the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro hosted the Summer Olympics, but the euphoria generated by the event is already a distant memory. State coffers…

Focus

Video: Tunisia, a Paralympic heavyweight

As the 15th edition of the Summer Paralympic Games opens in Rio, we take you to a country that's a heavyweight in the world of Paralympic sports: Tunisia. Although it only ranked…

In pictures: Ten inspiring Paralympians to watch

The Paralympic 2016 Games begin Wednesday in Rio de Janeiro. FRANCE 24 looks at 10 outstanding athletes who have beaten the odds to compete.

In The World Papers

African Union to send delegation to Gabon: Too little, too late?

INTERNATIONAL PAPERS - Weds. 07.09.16: Papers around the world focus on Gabon, where a fragile calm appears to be holding after several days of post-election violence. The…

Trump promises to begin deportations 'on day one'

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump linked illegal immigration and employment Saturday, pledging to start deporting offenders as soon as he is sworn in should he become…

The World This Week

Biden in Turkey, Colombia Peace Deal, Ethiopia Olympic Protest (part 2)

This week a devastating earthquake hit central Italy, reducing towns to rubble and killing at least 267, France’s highest court finally ruled against a ban on burkinis and…

The World This Week

Earthquake in Italy, French Burkini Ruling (part 1)

This week a devastating earthquake hit central Italy, reducing towns to rubble and killing at least 267, France’s highest court finally ruled against a ban on burkinis and…

US swimmer Lochte charged over false Rio robbery claim

US swimming star Ryan Lochte has been charged with making a false statement about being robbed at gunpoint during the Olympics, Brazilian police said Thursday.

Eye On Africa

Kenyan Government disbands National Olympic Committee over mismanagement

On tonight's show: The Kenyan Government disbands the Olympic Committee following numerous reports of mismanagement before and during the Rio Games. Feyisa Lilesa's family says…

Inside The Americas

Olympic Hangover: festive mood dampened by gloomy economy

This week, as Rio wakes up from the end of Olympic fever, it's now facing a bit of a hangover in the shape of Brazil's growing political crisis. Then, just two months away from…

'Carnival-like atmosphere' as French Olympians return to presidential welcome

2016-08-23 21:27 EN NW GRAB ELLIOT 22H

Team France returns from Rio Olympics to a presidential welcome

France’s Olympic team returned home on Tuesday where they received a hero’s welcome at the Elysée presidential palace in Paris after winning a total of 42 medals – 10 of them…

Russia loses appeal to compete in Rio Paralympics over doping scandal

Russia has lost its appeal against a ban from next month's Rio Paralympics because of a state-sponsored doping programme, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Tuesday.

