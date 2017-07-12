International News 24/7

 

Africa

Video: The Malian farmers breeding Ostriches for profit

© Mark Ralston, AFP | A young Chinese boy feeds an osterich while on a family outing to the Beijing Wildlife Park during the National Day holiday in Beijing, 01 October 2005.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-07-12

Mali has begun breeding ostriches for profit and has enlisted the help of experts from North Korea to maximise the bird's commercial value.

Long gone from Mali, due to poaching and drought in the Sahel region, the ostrich is now making a comeback thanks to a Malian entrepreneur with a three hundred acre farm.  FRANCE 24 visits one of the country's budding ostrich farms to see how breeders are faring.

 

Date created : 2017-07-12

