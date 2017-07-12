Video: The Malian farmers breeding Ostriches for profit

Mali has begun breeding ostriches for profit and has enlisted the help of experts from North Korea to maximise the bird's commercial value.
Long gone from Mali, due to poaching and drought in the Sahel region, the ostrich is now making a comeback thanks to a Malian entrepreneur with a three hundred acre farm. FRANCE 24 visits one of the country's budding ostrich farms to see how breeders are faring.
