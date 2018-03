Corée du Sud : l'ancien président Lee Myung-bak visé par un mandat d'arrêt

updated fate of S Korean Presidents



S. Rhee - Exiled

Park Chung Hee - Assassinated

Chun Doo Han - Imprisoned

Noh Tae Woo - Imprisoned

Kim Dae Jung - Kidnapped, exiled, sentenced to death

Noh Moo Hyun - committed suicide

Lee Myung Bak - arrested (new)

Park Geun Hye - impeached https://t.co/M1sqD0ZDHk