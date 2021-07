الهند: ارتفاع حصيلة ضحايا الفيضانات وانزلاق التربة إلى 76 قتيلا وعشرات المفقودين

تغريدة القوات البحرية الهندية

Emergency Response Team (ERT) comprising 17 Divers, five Geminis, associated eqpt deployed from #Karwar successfully evacuate over 100 stranded people at Singudda & Bhaire villages whilst rescue efforts are being continued at Kaiga & Mallapur (2/n).#Karnataka@NDRFHQ @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/v6Jx9KAb1K