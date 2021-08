صعود الملا عبد الغني برادر... من المنفى إلى القيادة السياسية لطالبان

اعتقال الملا برادر في باكستان عام 2020

#PPP Govt in 2010 had arrested #MullahBaradar from #Karachi by the SindhPolice who was released by the #PTI Govt two months after coming to power in 2018 Today he has arrived in #Kabul on a military plane for #Afghanistan takeover He head of the new #Taliban Govt.@AseefaBZ pic.twitter.com/ZghOW535LV