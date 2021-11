إثيوبيا: جرائم حرب وجرائم ضد الإنسانية "محتملة" في تيغراي حسب الأمم المتحدة

تغريدة مفوضية حقوق الإنسان الأممية

New report on #Tigray conflict calls for accountability. All parties have committed violations of int'l human rights, humanitarian & refugee law, some of which may amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity. Perpetrators must be brought to justice: https://t.co/X6oycERVO7 pic.twitter.com/z3rVXdbyO0