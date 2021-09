الولايات المتحدة: عشرات القتلى في ولايتي نيويورك ونيوجيرزي جراء إعصار إيدا

تغريدة النائب

This is a huge long shot, but the person who filmed this deliverista last night received $1,700+ from media outlets who wanted to license the footage.



They want to give all of it to the worker, but need finding him. Any tips? This was ~10:10pm near Roebling/11th st in BK. ⬇️ https://t.co/pzF1jVDaaz