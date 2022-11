وصول ثلاثة رواد فضاء صينيين إلى محطة "القصر السماوي" في خطوة تاريخية

[🔴China’s 55th launch in 2022] At UTC 15:08 Nov 29, Shenzhou-15 crewed spacecraft was successfully launched by CZ2F rocket at Jiuquan, Inner Mongolia. Shenzhou-15 will dock with CSS in 6.5h. It’s also the 452nd launch of Long March rocket family. HD: https://t.co/VAoKwzhG9W pic.twitter.com/7ZbsazwPiw