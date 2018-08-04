International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

MEDIAWATCH

Brexit in Brégançon - diplomacy or disappointment?

Read more

REPORTERS

Video: Super Mama Djombo, Guinea-Bissau’s soundtrack

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Theresa May likely to seek Brexit support from Macron

Read more

THE DEBATE

Racist attacks in Italy: Is xenophobia on the rise?

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Tensions in Zimbabwe as election results set to be unveiled

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Being a man after #MeToo

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Apple soars to trillion dollar heights

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

California wildfires: a struggle to contain deadly blazes

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Math's highest accolade: Kurdish refugee and 30-year-old professor among recipients

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

France's first baby panda celebrates first birthday

© Guillaume Souvant, AFP | A member of staff carries panda cub Yuan Meng towards his birthday cake inside his enclosure at The Beauval Zoo in Saint-Aignan-sur-Cher, central France, on August 4, 2018.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-08-04

France’s first baby panda celebrates his one-year anniversary Saturday with a birthday cake composed of bamboo, honey, apples, oranges, strawberries and lemons.

The panda named Yuan Meng weighs about 30 kilograms (66 pounds), and has recently started eating bamboo while still suckling milk from mother panda Huan Huan.

Panda Huan Huan samples the birthday cake of her cub Yuan Meng inside their enclosure at The Beauval Zoo in Saint-Aignan-sur-Cher, central France on August 4, 2018. © Guillaume Souvant, AFP

For the occasion the Beauval Zoo south of Paris is open for free to all visitors born on August 4.

Yuan Meng’s mother and father are at Beauval on a 10-year loan from China aimed at highlighting a good relationship with France.

In Europe, Austria, Britain, Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain and Finland currently have giant pandas.

>> Access Asia: The “soft power” of the panda

French first lady Brigitte Macron, considered the panda’s “godmother,” was not attending Saturday’s celebration. She already went to see the baby panda twice.

(AP)

Date created : 2018-08-04

  • FRANCE

    French-born panda cub makes first public appearance

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Giant panda gives birth to twin cubs at French zoo, but one dies

    Read more

  • Wildlife

    Giant pandas 'Happy' and 'Chubby' arrive in Paris

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility