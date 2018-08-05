International News 24/7

 

The biggest football transfers of summer 2018

Latest update : 2018-08-05

Every summer, the biggest European football clubs compete for the best players in the world. FRANCE 24 takes a look at the biggest football transfers of the summer of 2018.

The summer of 2017 saw an unprecedented spending spree in the football transfer market, with fees for Neymar Jr., Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappé reaching new heights. However, this summer, the transfer market is in full swing as well.

With Real Madrid C.F. having to deal with several departures, the Premier League introducing new laws and the UEFA reopening its investigation of Paris Saint-Germain's financial fair play case, FRANCE 24 takes a look at this summer's key transfers.

List of major football summer transfers

  • Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, 33, left Spain to join Italy's Juventus F.C. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner signed a four-year contract with the Italian club for 100 million euros. © © Miguel Medina, AFP

  • Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuain, 30, moved to the Rossoneri in a loan from Juventus where he spent two full seasons. Higuain committed to AC Milan and will have to battle in Serie A against Cristiano Ronaldo, his former Real Madrid teammate. © © Marco Bertorello, AFP

  • Chilean international midfielder Arturo Vidal left Bayern Munich for FC Barcelona. The two clubs agreed on an estimated 20-million euro transfer fee. © © Christof Stache, AFP

  • Goalkeeping legend Gianluigi Buffon, 40, signed an initial one-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain after leaving Juventus. It remains to be seen if he will be the Parisian's club number one goalkeeper. © © Jure Makovec, AFP

  • Andres Iniesta, who played 674 games for FC Barcelona and won 32 trophies, ​​including nine Spanish league titles and four Champions League titles, has joined Japan's Vissel Kobe for three years and an annual salary of 25 million euros. © © Jiji Press, AFP

  • Brazil's Alisson Becker became the most expensive goalkeeper in history after joining Liverpool FC from AS Roma for a record 75-million euro fee. © © Alberto Pizzoli, AFP

Date created : 2018-08-05

