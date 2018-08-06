International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

MEDIAWATCH

Brexit in Brégançon - diplomacy or disappointment?

Read more

REPORTERS

Video: Super Mama Djombo, Guinea-Bissau’s soundtrack

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Theresa May likely to seek Brexit support from Macron

Read more

THE DEBATE

Racist attacks in Italy: Is xenophobia on the rise?

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Tensions in Zimbabwe as election results set to be unveiled

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Being a man after #MeToo

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Apple soars to trillion dollar heights

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

California wildfires: a struggle to contain deadly blazes

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Math's highest accolade: Kurdish refugee and 30-year-old professor among recipients

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Americas

Brazilian right-wing candidate picks army general as running mate

© Carl de Souza, AFP | Federal deputy Jair Bolsonaro launches his campaign for the presidency of Brazil for October's national election during the national convention of the Social Liberal Party (PSL), in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 22, 2018.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-08-06

Far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro picked an army reserve general Sunday to be his running mate for Brazil's October elections.

Bolsonaro, who is the candidate of the Social Liberal Party, announced his choice of reserve Gen. Hamilton Mourao, who belongs to the right-wing Brazilian Labor Renewal Party. Brazilian political parties are small and seek to form alliances in setting their presidential tickets.

Mourao made headlines last year with comments perceived as supportive of military intervention in politics at a time of widespread corruption.

Speaking at a Masonic lodge in Brazil's capital, Mourao said intervention by the armed forces was possible if the country's political problems were not repaired. "Either the courts remove those involved in illicit acts from the public service, or the army will," he said.

After being named by Bolsonaro, Mourao told reporters, "It is an honor and privilege to take part in the country's reconstruction."

Bolsonaro is a congressman and former army captain who has said he will fill his Cabinet with former and current military people. His promises to crack down on corruption and crime have him running second in the polls, though with only about 20 percent in a crowded field of potential candidates and he has come under strong criticism for numerous racist, sexist and homophobic comments over the years.

He was fined for telling a female member of Congress in 2014 that she was so ugly she "didn't deserve to be raped." This past April, the attorney general charged him with racism and discrimination for comments about blacks, indigenous people, refugees, women and gays.

The front-runner in the polls is jailed former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of the Workers' Party, who was a highly popular leader during his two terms in 2003-2010. The party formally named him its candidate Saturday, but da Silva is likely to be barred by Brazil's electoral court because he is in prison.

Since April, the former president has been jailed on a corruption conviction, but he denies any wrongdoing and claims he is being politically persecuted.

Early Monday, the Workers' Party said that former Sao Paulo Mayor Fernando Haddad would be its vice presidential candidate.  Haddad was mayor of Brazil's biggest city in 2013-2016 but lost his re-election bid. He was education minister in the administrations of da Silva and his successor, Dilma Rousseff.

(AP)

Date created : 2018-08-06

  • BRAZIL

    Brazil's Lula launches presidential candidacy from prison

    Read more

  • BRAZIL

    Judge blocks order to release Brazil's Lula from jail

    Read more

  • BRAZIL

    Jailed ex-president Lula would win Brazil's election if allowed to run, says poll

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

e-mail

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility