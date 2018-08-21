International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

MEDIAWATCH

#MeToo and the court of public opinion

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

At least one person killed, several injured as protesters clash with police in Uganda

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

S&P 500 ties record for longest bull run

Read more

THE DEBATE

Day 100 for Oleg Sentsov: Crimean-born filmmaker on indefinite hunger strike

Read more

IN THE PRESS

‘Asia Weinstein’: Italian press relishes Argento assault allegations

Read more

FOCUS

Venezuela: Worsening economic crisis erodes Chavista stronghold

Read more

ENCORE!

Strike a pose: The Studio Harcourt on capturing star profiles across the decades

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Jacob Zuma corruption scandal: Influence-peddling inquiry opens

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

#MeToo accuser accused in turn

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

Paris aquarium offers safe harbour to abandoned goldfish

© Joel Saget, AFP | Abandoned goldfish are displayed after quarantine at the Aquarium in Paris on August 17, 2018.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-08-21

Life can look pretty grim for a pet goldfish: a lifetime cooped up in a small glass bowl and, for the most unlucky, a final journey through filth-filled sewers.

But for goldfish in Paris, salvation is at hand. The Paris Aquarium is offering sanctuary to those goldfish who have outlived their cramped quarters and outlasted their owner’s affection.

Emie Lefouest decided she could no longer offer Luiz-Pablo a decent quality of life in his goldfish bowl.

“I am quite attached to him but I said to myself that two years is enough and it’s now time for him to move on and live like a goldfish should,” Lefouest said.

An aquarium worker transferred Luiz-Pablo to a holding tank where his health will be monitored for 40 days before he is introduced to the aquarium’s main display tanks.

The Aquarium hopes to raise awareness on animal welfare.

In two years, the aquarium has given over 600 goldfish a new lease of life in the luxury of large, oxygenated tanks with clean water and regular feeding.

“A goldfish in a bowl will live, on average, two or three years if the water is changed regularly. A goldfish’s lifespan averages about 20 years if it lives in good conditions,” said biologist Celine Bezault.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2018-08-21

  • FRANCE

    France's first baby panda celebrates first birthday

    Read more

  • GERMANY

    Lions, tigers and a jaguar recaptured after escape from German zoo

    Read more

  • WORLD WAR I

    Sergeant Stubby: The dog that fought to liberate France in WWI

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility