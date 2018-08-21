International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

IN THE PRESS

Asia Argento's #MeToo moment shows women are human beings

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

#MeToo and the court of public opinion

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

At least one person killed, several injured as protesters clash with police in Uganda

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

S&P 500 ties record for longest bull run

Read more

THE DEBATE

Day 100 for Oleg Sentsov: Crimean-born filmmaker on indefinite hunger strike

Read more

IN THE PRESS

‘Asia Weinstein’: Italian press relishes Argento assault allegations

Read more

FOCUS

Venezuela: Worsening economic crisis erodes Chavista stronghold

Read more

ENCORE!

Strike a pose: The Studio Harcourt on capturing star profiles across the decades

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Jacob Zuma corruption scandal: Influence-peddling inquiry opens

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

Italy lets migrant ship dock, but fate of passengers unclear

© Alessandro Fucarini / AFP (file photo) | The Diciotti vessel carrives in Trapani port on July 12, 2018.

Video by Yena LEE

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-08-21

Italy will let its coastguard ship carrying 177 migrants it rescued five days ago dock in Sicily, ending a standoff with Malta, its transport minister said on Monday, though it was not clear when and if the migrants would be allowed to disembark.

The European Commission also said it was working on a solution to share out the migrants aboard the Diciotti with Italy's EU partners after a request from Italy the previous day.

"The Diciotti ship will dock in Catania," Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said on Twitter without specifying when. "Now Europe must hurry to do its part."

But shortly afterwards, Interior Ministry sources said Interior Minister Matteo Salvini had not yet given authorisation for the ship to dock. He was awaiting guarantees that the migrants would go elsewhere. The sources said they would not disembark before then.

Since taking office in June, Salvini and Toninelli have toughened the stance on allowing ships to dock in Italian ports at a time of rising anti-immigration sentiment in Italy.

The Diciotti picked up 190 migrants on Wednesday from an overcrowded boat on the high seas.

The coastguard quickly evacuated 13 of them to Italy for emergency medical treatment, but instead of bringing the rest to shore, the Diciotti stayed in international waters while Rome insisted that Malta should take them since the migrant boat had first passed through its search-and-rescue area. But Malta said the migrants had refused its aid because they wanted to reach Italy.

On Sunday, Toninelli said the small island nation should be sanctioned for not performing the rescue.

After more than 650,000 arrivals on Italian shores since 2014, Salvini has repeatedly said the country "will no longer be Europe's refugee camp", calling on EU partners to share the burden of the arrivals.

Flows across the Mediterranean from Libya to Italy - one of the main routes to Europe - have tapered off as Libyan factions cracked down on people smugglers, and as the EU bolstered its support for the Libyan coast guard.

But people are still dying at sea and summer is peak season for migrants attempting the crossing, often in packed, unseaworthy boats.

Brussels said it was in talks with EU states on which of them would take the Diciotti people in, but it declined comment to say which capitals were involved and when help might be on offer.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2018-08-21

  • ITALY

    Italy threatens to send stranded migrants ‘back to Libya’

    Read more

  • MIGRANTS

    Fresh controversy as Italy bans another migrant ship

    Read more

  • ITALY

    Tension mounts in Italy amid escalating racially motivated attacks

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility