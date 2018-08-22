International News 24/7

 

Sports

French football legend Thierry Henry agrees to coach Bordeaux

© Franck Fife, AFP | French football legend Thierry Henry watches the Belgian national team during a training session in Russia on July 9, 2018 – the eve of their World Cup semi-final match against France

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-08-22

Former France forward Thierry Henry has agreed to become coach of FC Girondins de Bordeaux, broadcaster RMC Sport reported on Wednesday, citing sources close to the Ligue 1 club.

Henry, who enjoyed a stellar club career with Arsenal and Barcelona, had been assistant coach for the Belgian national team.

He replaces former Uruguay international Gus Poyet at the helm of the Ligue 1 side. Poyet had been suspended last week for his comments on the club's transfer dealings after the sale of striker Gaetan Laborde to Montpellier.

RMC Sport said the club's prospective new American owners, who agreed to buy Bordeaux from M6 at the end of July, still needed to validate the agreement.

Henry, France's record goalscorer, would join Patrick Vieira as the latest member of the national team's 1998 World Cup winning squad to manage in the country's top flight after he joined Nice this season.

Bordeaux has won the French league title six times with the last championship coming in 2009 under the leadership of another 1998 World Cup winner, Laurent Blanc.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2018-08-22

