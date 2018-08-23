Two people killed in knife attack in Paris suburb

A man armed with a knife killed two people and seriously injured another Thursday morning in the Paris suburb of Trappes. The assailant was shot and killed by police.

The attacker, who has not been identified, shouted “Allahu akbar” (God is great), according to French TV station BFM. But police could not immediately confirm it.

French Interior Minister Gérard Collomb said his thoughts were with "the victims and their loved ones," without saying how many victims there were. Collomb also hailed the quick reaction by French security services and said an investigation into the “tragedy” was under way in a Twitter post.

The victims, according to an interior ministry source, were the mother and sister of the attacker and police were looking into whether it was a family dispute.

Counter-terrorism officials have yet to be asked to join the investigation, a judicial source told Reuters.

While details about the assailant's motive have not been officially released, the attack was immediately claimed by the Islamic State (IS) group in a statement released by their propaganda channel Amaq, according to Wassim Nasr, FRANCE 24’s expert on Islamist militant groups.

An underprivileged suburb

Situated around 30 kilometres from Paris, Trappes is an underprivileged suburb in the largely wealthy Yvelines area west of Paris. Nearly half of the 30,000 inhabitants are less than 25 years old and the unemployment level is nearly 20 percent.

Only a short drive from the wealthy area of Versailles, home to the world-famous Versailles Palace, the town is known for problems linked to poverty, gangs and hardline interpretations of Islam.

It has a large Muslim population and about 50 locals are suspected of having left France to fight for the Islamic State (IS) group in Syria and Iraq, according to French security sources.

