International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Mosul girls learn to swim a year after city’s liberation from IS group

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Donald Trump reacts to Michael Cohen's plea deal

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Asia Argento's #MeToo moment shows women are human beings

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Fox News criticised for covering the Tooth Fairy over Michael Cohen case

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Zimbabwe court hears opposition party’s challenge to election results

Read more

THE DEBATE

Trump's mounting troubles: Michael Cohen, Paul Manafort and the Russia probe

Read more

THE DEBATE

Day 100 for Oleg Sentsov: Crimean-born filmmaker on hunger strike

Read more

ENCORE!

Film show: ‘BlacKkKlansman’, ‘The Last of Us’ and Vilmos Zsigmon retrospective

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

#MeToo and the court of public opinion

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

Two people killed in knife attack in Paris suburb

© Miguel Medina, AFP | French police stand guard near a police station in Trappes, a suburb of Paris, on July 21, 2013.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-08-23

A man armed with a knife killed two people and seriously injured another Thursday morning in the Paris suburb of Trappes. The assailant was shot and killed by police.

The attacker, who has not been identified, shouted “Allahu akbar” (God is great), according to French TV station BFM. But police could not immediately confirm it.

French Interior Minister Gérard Collomb said his thoughts were with "the victims and their loved ones," without saying how many victims there were. Collomb also hailed the quick reaction by French security services and said an investigation into the “tragedy” was under way in a Twitter post.

The victims, according to an interior ministry source, were the mother and sister of the attacker and police were looking into whether it was a family dispute.

Counter-terrorism officials have yet to be asked to join the investigation, a judicial source told Reuters.

While details about the assailant's motive have not been officially released, the attack was immediately claimed by the Islamic State (IS) group in a statement released by their propaganda channel Amaq, according to Wassim Nasr, FRANCE 24’s expert on Islamist militant groups.

An underprivileged suburb

Situated around 30 kilometres from Paris, Trappes is an underprivileged suburb in the largely wealthy Yvelines area west of Paris. Nearly half of the 30,000 inhabitants are less than 25 years old and the unemployment level is nearly 20 percent.

Only a short drive from the wealthy area of Versailles, home to the world-famous Versailles Palace, the town is known for problems linked to poverty, gangs and hardline interpretations of Islam.

It has a large Muslim population and about 50 locals are suspected of having left France to fight for the Islamic State (IS) group in Syria and Iraq, according to French security sources.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP and REUTERS)

Date created : 2018-08-23

  • FRANCE

    Two women detained for questioning over Paris knife attack

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    French police detain four people over knife attack in Marseille

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    IS group claims fatal knife attack on two women in Marseille

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility