Jaguar E-type: The world's ‘most beautiful car' goes electric

The iconic Jaguar E-type, described by Enzo Ferrari as "the most beautiful car ever made", is set to go back into production – and this time it will be electric.

The prototype of the 1968 two-seater roadster that epitomised the swinging `60s is already taking orders and is set to make its first deliveries in the summer of 2020.

A representative of Jaguar France told FRANCE 24 that part of the decision behind making the E-type electric was “a way to ensure the past, present and future of Jaguar are linked”.

The carmaker, which is owned by India's Tata Motors, has already entered the electric market with the Jaguar I-Pace and is hoping its iconic sports car will make a bigger mark.

The electric E-type made a big splash in May after the UK’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, drove the car to their wedding reception in front of a global TV audience of approximately two billion.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex depart Windsor Castle for a reception hosted by The Prince of Wales at Frogmore House, in a silver blue Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero. This vehicle was originally manufactured in 1968, and has since been converted to electric power #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/hRrxEUlFlJ Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 19, 2018

The British car has always garnered publicity, right from its initial debut, featuring on the big screen in movies such as James Bond’s "Thunderball" and "How to Steal a Million" with Audrey Hepburn. In a sign of the car's longevity, it starred more recently in the opening sequence of "Austin Power’s International Man of Mystery".

The price of the battery-powered car has yet to be officially announced, but the motoring press are speculating around the €400,000 ballpark.

Some car lovers may feel that an electric E-type will never be quite the same as the classic petrol version, with the lack of gear changes, new touch screen elements and the environmentally friendly version being quieter.

But Jaguar France told FRANCE 24: “Jaguar will always roar… it’s part of the car's DNA.”

Jaguar E-type electric inside © Jaguar

Date created : 2018-08-24