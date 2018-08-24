International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

Uganda's Bobi Wine charged for treason just after release

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

The online memes that can land you in jail in Russia

Read more

THE DEBATE

US-China trade war. The end of free trade as we know it?

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Donald Trump reacts to Michael Cohen's plea deal

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Venezuela hit by massive currency devaluation

Read more

ENCORE!

Self-assured style, music and dance moves: ‘Confidence Man’ takes to the stage in Paris

Read more

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Mosul girls learn to swim a year after city’s liberation from IS group

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Asia Argento's #MeToo moment shows women are human beings

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Fox News criticised for covering the Tooth Fairy over Michael Cohen case

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

French culture minister’s publishing house under investigation for building violations

© Eric Feferberg, AFP | French Culture Minister Francoise Nyssen at the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris on April 20, 2018

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-08-24

Paris prosecutors opened a preliminary probe on Thursday into possible building violations by a publishing house co-founded by culture minister Francoise Nyssen, a judicial source said.

Investigators launched the probe after Le Canard Enchaine satirical weekly reported that Nyssen and her husband had enlarged Actes Sud's Paris office without informing city and tax authorities.

The publishing house said in a statement that it would take "all necessary action" to bring its offices in line with building regulations.

Nyssen told journalists that Actes Sud's statement required no further comment and said that "no company is above the law".

Eager to keep sleaze from weakening his reform drive, President Emmanuel Macron has insisted that he would hold ministers to the highest ethical standards.

Though government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux has said Nyssen fully enjoyed Macron's support, the investigation is an embarrassment for a minister in charge of setting standards for protecting historical buildings and other sites.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2018-08-24

  • FRANCE

    The next chapter: Paris's riverside book kiosks cope with disappearing readers

    Read more

  • CULTURE

    No dress code: Paris museum opens its doors to nudists

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Thirty-six years after Sartre, Simone de Beauvoir joins the Pléiade canon

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility