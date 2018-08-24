International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

REVISITED

Is Iceland's economic miracle a social model for Europe?

Read more

ENCORE!

Angoulême Film Festival: Haitian cinema in the spotlight

Read more

IN THE PRESS

‘Ignorant’ and ‘divisive’: South Africa berates Trump as supremacists rejoice

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Uganda's pop star-turned-lawmaker Bobi Wine faced with treason charges

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

The online memes that can land you in jail in Russia

Read more

THE DEBATE

US-China trade war: The end of free trade as we know it?

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Donald Trump reacts to Michael Cohen's plea deal

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Venezuela hit by massive currency devaluation

Read more

ENCORE!

Self-assured style, music and dance moves: ‘Confidence Man’ takes to the stage in Paris

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

Bolton says US sanctions to stay until Russia changes behaviour

© Genya Savilov / AFP | Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (R) shakes hand with US National Security Advisor John Bolton (L) during a military parade in Kiev on August 24, 2018, to celebrate the Independence Day.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-08-24

US President Donald Trump’s national security adviser John Bolton said on Friday that US sanctions against Russia would remain in place until Moscow changes its behaviour.

Washington has imposed economic sanctions against Russia over its alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election. Moscow denies the allegations.

“The sanctions remain in force and will remain in force until the required change in Russian behaviour,” Bolton told a news conference in Kiev.

Bolton, who held talks earlier on Friday with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, also said that Kiev had made progress in its efforts to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), but still had work to do.

'It's a simmering conflict since levels of violence dropped'

“A lot depends on Ukraine fulfilling the requirements necessary to meet all of the military and political tests to be a NATO member,” Bolton said.

“I would say progress is being made but there is still more to accomplish,” he added.

Russia strongly opposes NATO expansion towards its western borders and in 2014 annexed Crimea from Ukraine after Viktor Yanukovich, Ukraine’s Russia-friendly president, was toppled in a popular revolution.

Bolton said it was important to resolve the Ukraine crisis and that it would be dangerous to leave the situation as it was in Crimea and eastern Ukraine, where Moscow has backed separatists in their conflict with Kiev.

Bolton added he had told Poroshenko that Moscow should not meddle in Ukraine’s presidential vote next year.

“President Poroshenko and I agreed that we will look at steps that the United States and Ukraine could take to look at election meddling here,” he said.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2018-08-24

  • ANNEXED CRIMEA

    Russia's Putin drives truck to open bridge linking Moscow with annexed Crimea

    Read more

  • UKRAINE

    Ukraine and pro-Russian rebels begin first prisoner exchange of the year

    Read more

  • Ukraine

    Ukraine to start NATO talks: Russia angry, the West uncertain

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility