International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

REVISITED

Is Iceland's economic miracle a social model for Europe?

Read more

ENCORE!

Angoulême Film Festival: Haitian cinema in the spotlight

Read more

IN THE PRESS

‘Ignorant’ and ‘divisive’: South Africa berates Trump as supremacists rejoice

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Uganda's pop star-turned-lawmaker Bobi Wine faced with treason charges

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

The online memes that can land you in jail in Russia

Read more

THE DEBATE

US-China trade war: The end of free trade as we know it?

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Donald Trump reacts to Michael Cohen's plea deal

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Venezuela hit by massive currency devaluation

Read more

ENCORE!

Self-assured style, music and dance moves: ‘Confidence Man’ takes to the stage in Paris

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Americas

Veteran US senator John Mccain ends cancer treatment

© Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP | Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) holds a news conference with fellow GOP senators to say they would not support a 'Skinny Repeal' of health care at the U.S. Capitol July 27, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-08-24

Veteran US senator and war hero John McCain -- a towering figure in American politics for decades -- has stopped treatment for brain cancer, his family announced Friday, one year after the Republican went public with his diagnosis.

The announcement signals the beginning of the end of a tough battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer -- and of a storied life that took him from a Hanoi prison to the doorstep of the White House.

"The progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict," the 81-year-old senator's loved ones said in a statement.

"With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment."

McCain has spent more than three decades in the upper chamber of Congress, looming large in debates over war and peace and the moral direction of the nation.

The Navy fighter pilot spent years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam after being shot down while on a bombing mission over Hanoi.

He lost the 2008 presidential election to Barack Obama, and was pilloried for selecting controversial Alaska politician Sarah Palin as his running mate.

With no more elections to run, since 2016, he has been a rare and outspoken Republican critic of President Donald Trump.

Known for his combustive temper, he has accused the 45th president of "naivete", "egotism"  and of sympathizing with autocrats.

Following Trump's recent summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, McCain caustically described the US leader's behavior as "one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president in memory."

'Strength to carry on'

McCain has not been on the Senate floor in months, remaining at his Arizona home for treatment. Glioblastoma is the same form of brain cancer that took the life of another Senate giant, Democrat Ted Kennedy, in 2009.

"I love my husband with all of my heart. God bless everyone who has cared for my husband along this journey," his wife Cindy said.

His daughter Meghan thanked the public for an outpouring of support.

"My family is deeply appreciative of all the love and generosity you have shown us during this past year," she tweeted.

"Thank you for all your continued support and prayers. We could not have made it this far without you - you've given us strength to carry on."

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he was "very sad to hear this morning's update from the family of our dear friend."

"We are so fortunate to call him our friend and colleague. John, Cindy, and the entire McCain family are in our prayers at this incredibly difficult hour."

(AFP)

Date created : 2018-08-24

  • USA

    Lawmakers in last-ditch effort to avoid US government shutdown

    Read more

  • USA

    US Senator John McCain diagnosed with brain tumor

    Read more

  • USA

    Provide wiretap evidence or retract claim, McCain tells Trump

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility