Live: Zimbabwe swears in President Mnangagwa after disputed vote

Zimbabweans are attending the inauguration of President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Sunday after a hotly contested election and opposition claims of vote-rigging in the country's first vote since the fall of longtime leader Robert Mugabe.

Earlier this month, Zimbabwe's main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa filed a Constitutional Court challenge against Mnangagwa's victory, thereby delayinghis inauguration. The court subsequently upheld Mnangagwa's narrow victory, saying "sufficient and credible evidence" of vote-rigging had not been produced.

Date created : 2018-08-26