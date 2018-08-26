International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

Zimbabwe: Top court confirms Mnangagwa's election victory

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

'Say Nope to the Pope' protest planned for Papal visit in Ireland

Read more

REVISITED

Is Iceland's economic miracle a social model for Europe?

Read more

ENCORE!

Angoulême Film Festival: Haitian cinema in the spotlight

Read more

IN THE PRESS

‘Ignorant’ and ‘divisive’: South Africa berates Trump as supremacists rejoice

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Uganda's pop star-turned-lawmaker Bobi Wine faced with treason charges

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

The online memes that can land you in jail in Russia

Read more

THE DEBATE

US-China trade war: The end of free trade as we know it?

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Donald Trump reacts to Michael Cohen's plea deal

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Africa

Live: Zimbabwe swears in President Mnangagwa after disputed vote

© Ben Dooley, AFP file | Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-08-26

Zimbabweans are attending the inauguration of President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Sunday after a hotly contested election and opposition claims of vote-rigging in the country's first vote since the fall of longtime leader Robert Mugabe.

Earlier this month, Zimbabwe's main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa filed a Constitutional Court challenge against Mnangagwa's victory, thereby delayinghis inauguration. The court subsequently upheld Mnangagwa's narrow victory, saying "sufficient and credible evidence" of vote-rigging had not been produced.

Click on the video player below to watch FRANCE 24's live coverage.

 

Date created : 2018-08-26

  • ZIMBABWE

    Mnangagwa urges Zimbabwe to unite, rival Chamisa insists he won vote

    Read more

  • ZIMBABWE

    Zimbabwe’s opposition leader Chamisa files poll challenge, presidential inauguration deferred

    Read more

  • ZIMBABWE

    Clashes erupt in Harare as opposition protesters challenge vote results

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility