Latest update : 2018-08-27
#MeToo movement gains momentum in China
The #MeToo movement in China has been gathering pace in recent weeks, with academics and media personalities among those called out for inappropriate behaviour. Earlier this month, one of China's highest-ranking Buddhist monks resigned after accusations of sexual misconduct from multiple nuns. China's legal system is poorly set up for dealing with assault allegations due to the ambiguity of laws. But sexual assault survivors and activists are working to change this. Our correspondents report.
A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Gaëlle Essoo.