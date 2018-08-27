International News 24/7

 

#MeToo movement gains momentum in China

Cheeky celebration after much-needed rain falls for Australian farmers

Mounting turmoil: What next for Trump after major legal blows?

Zimbabwe: Top court confirms Mnangagwa's election victory

'Say Nope to the Pope' protest planned for papal visit in Ireland

Is Iceland's economic miracle a social model for Europe?

Angoulême Film Festival: Haitian cinema in the spotlight

'Ignorant' and 'divisive': South Africa berates Trump as supremacists rejoice

Uganda's pop star-turned-lawmaker Bobi Wine faced with treason charges

FOCUS

Our Focus programme brings you exclusive reports from around the world. From Monday to Friday at 7.45 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2018-08-27

#MeToo movement gains momentum in China

The #MeToo movement in China has been gathering pace in recent weeks, with academics and media personalities among those called out for inappropriate behaviour. Earlier this month, one of China's highest-ranking Buddhist monks resigned after accusations of sexual misconduct from multiple nuns. China's legal system is poorly set up for dealing with assault allegations due to the ambiguity of laws. But sexual assault survivors and activists are working to change this. Our correspondents report.

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Gaëlle Essoo.

By Katrina YU , Antoine VÉDEILHÉ

Archives

2018-08-21 Focus

Venezuela: Worsening economic crisis erodes Chavista stronghold

Venezuela’s economy is in freefall despite the country having the largest known oil reserves in the world. President Maduro's opponents say he and his predecessor facilitated a...

Read more

2018-08-20 Focus

Surviving hyperinflation in Venezuela

In Venezuela, the government has knocked five zeroes off the refurbished Bolívar in a desperate attempt to control hyperinflation. The Bolívar Soberano is anchored to a...

Read more

2018-07-27 Focus

So rich but so poor: Protests erupt in Iraq's oil-rich south

For the past three weeks, Iraq has been rocked by protests. They began in the southern province of Basra, home to over 70 percent of Iraq's oil reserves, and quickly spread to...

Read more

2018-07-26 Focus

Versailles, the enduring appeal of one of France's most iconic monuments

Built 400 years ago, the Palace of Versailles is one of France's most iconic monuments. Eight million people come to visit it every year. A symbol of King Louis XIV's absolute...

Read more

See all the archives

