Live: Watch Emmanuel Macron's foreign policy address to ambassadors

With nine months to go before European parliament elections, French President Emmanuel Macron will on Monday renew his plea for a more integrated European Union, against a global wave of nationalism.

Welcomed as a saviour of the EU upon his election last year, the French leader has seen his ambitious plans diluted as the 28 members’ interests diverge, with challenges such as Brexit and the ongoing tussle over immigration into the bloc.

In a speech to ambassadors in Paris on Monday, an annual late-summer tradition for French presidents, Macron is expected to underscore some of his signature projects, such as a single eurozone budget, a European defence force, the taxation of tech giants and a common policy on migrants.

To watch Emmanuel Macron’s speech to ambassadors live on FRANCE 24 from 11am (Paris time), click on the player above.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

Date created : 2018-08-27