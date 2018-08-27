International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE DEBATE

Pressure on the Pope: can the Catholic Church recover from sex abuse scandals?

Read more

ENCORE!

Justice, Macklemore and Liam Gallagher storm the stage at Rock en Seine

Read more

FOCUS

#MeToo movement gains momentum in China

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Cheeky celebration after much-needed rain falls for Australian farmers

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Mounting turmoil: What next for Trump after major legal blows?

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Zimbabwe: Top court confirms Mnangagwa's election victory

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

'Say Nope to the Pope' protest planned for papal visit in Ireland

Read more

REVISITED

Is Iceland's economic miracle a social model for Europe?

Read more

ENCORE!

Angoulême Film Festival: Haitian cinema in the spotlight

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Business

Trump hails 'really good deal' with Mexico on trade

© Mandel Ngan, AFP | US President Donald Trump speaks on the phone with Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto on trade in the Oval Office on August 27, 2018.

Video by FRANCE 24

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-08-27

The United States and Mexico agreed on Monday to overhaul the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), putting pressure on Canada to agree to the new terms on auto trade and other issues to remain part of the three-nation pact.

US President Donald Trump and outgoing Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said talks with Canada would begin immediately, though Trump threatened he could put tariffs on Canadian-made cars if a three-way deal could not be reached.

"I think with Canada, frankly, the easiest we can do is to tariff their cars coming in. It's a tremendous amount of money and it's a very simple negotiation. It could end in one day and we take in a lot of money the following day," Trump said.

Negotiations between the three trade partners have dragged on for more than a year and repeated threats by Trump that he would ditch the 1994 accord have roiled financial markets, putting pressure on the Mexican peso and the Canadian dollar.

FRANCE 24's Bryan Quinn discusses the deal reached with Mexico

The Mexico-US discussions focused on crafting new rules for the automotive industry, which Trump has put at the heart of his drive to rework the pact he has repeatedly described as a "disaster" for American workers.

A spokesman for Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said Canada would continue to negotiate, but would only sign a new agreement that is good for the country.

The United States, Mexico and Canada do more than 1 trillion dollars in trade between them every year.

The announcement of a US-Mexico agreement lifted financial markets. Trump said he would talk to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau soon. A senior US trade official said there are hopes that a final three-nation accord can be reached by Friday.

Trudeau spoke to Pena Nieto on Sunday and shared their commitment to reaching a successful conclusion of NAFTA "for all three parties" the prime minister's office said on Monday. Pena Nieto said on Twitter that he had urged Canada to return to the talks with the aim of concluding a three-nation accord "this week."

The US-Mexico deal would require 75 percent of auto content to be made in the NAFTA region, up from the current level of 62.5 percent, a second US official said. A draft fact sheet specified the content would be made in the United States and Mexico.

The deal also would require 40 percent to 45 percent of auto content to be made by workers earning at least $16 per hour, the second official said.

"We are now inviting the Canadians in as well and hope that we can reach a fair and successful conclusion with them as well," a senior US trade official told Reuters in an interview.

"There are still issues with Canada but I think they could be resolved very quickly," the official said.

Trump is expected to send formal notice to the US Congress by the end of the week about his intentions to sign a new trade agreement within 90 days, which would give Mexico's Pena Nieto time to sign it before he leaves office, the senior US trade official said.

US, Mexican and Canadian stocks opened higher on Monday on optimism about a trade deal.

Mexican stocks jumped 1.4 percent to a seven-month high, while the peso firmed about 1.3 percent against the dollar, heading for its best one-day gain in more than a month.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2018-08-27

  • TRADE

    Expectations high as North American trade renegotiations open

    Read more

  • CANADA

    Canada seeks to add environmental protections to North American trade pact

    Read more

  • USA

    Trump will be ‘tweaking’ US trade relations with Canada

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility