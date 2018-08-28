International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

MEDIAWATCH

Pope directly accused in cover ups of abuse scandals

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Uganda’s Bobi Wine granted bail

Read more

THE DEBATE

Pressure on the Pope: can the Catholic Church recover from sex abuse scandals?

Read more

ENCORE!

Justice, Macklemore and Liam Gallagher storm the stage at Rock en Seine

Read more

FOCUS

#MeToo movement gains momentum in China

Read more

IN THE PRESS

Cheeky celebration after much-needed rain falls for Australian farmers

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Mounting turmoil: What next for Trump after major legal blows?

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Zimbabwe: Top court confirms Mnangagwa's election victory

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

'Say Nope to the Pope' protest planned for papal visit in Ireland

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

Suspect in custody for assault of woman on Paris street that went viral

© YouTube Screengrab

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-08-28

A man suspected of striking a young woman on a Paris street in July has been taken into custody, sources told AFP. Surveillance footage of the assault went viral and sparked public outcry, echoing the alarm of the bar patrons shown witnessing it.

The man, being held in Paris after he was taken into custody leaving a psychiatric hospital, “fits the description of the suspect sought”, a police source said. The victim of July’s assault, 22-year-old Marie Laguerre, has yet to identify the man as her attacker, the source added.

The inquiry was opened in late July for “sexual harassment” and “violence with a weapon” – in this case an ashtray thrown at the victim – resulting in an injury that caused her to miss some work.

Laguerre posted footage of the incident on her Facebook page on July 25 and described how the man had made "humiliating" comments paired with whistles and explicit language as she was on her way home in northeastern Paris.

"So I let out a, "Shut up!" while continuing on my way," she wrote. "Because I do not tolerate this type of behaviour. I cannot keep silent and we must not be silent."

But "this man didn't like that", she continued, explaining that he first threw an ashtray at her before following her and then "hitting her in the face in the street, in broad daylight, in front of dozens of witnesses".

Laguerre’s response to her assault and the footage were shared around the world on social media.

She has since launched a website – www.noustoutesharcelement.fr – with the support of feminist activist groups. The site provides a platform for others who have been similarly sexually harassed in the street to tell their stories anonymously.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

Date created : 2018-08-28

  • FRANCE

    France passes bill imposing fines for sexual harassment on the street

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Video goes viral of woman harassed, assaulted on Paris street

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    French lawmakers approve tough new bill on sexual harassment

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility