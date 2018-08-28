International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

ACCESS ASIA

Korean families reunited after decades apart

Read more

FOCUS

40 years and counting: The UN's peacekeeping mission in Lebanon

Read more

ENCORE!

Kevin Macdonald seeks to uncover the real 'Whitney' behind the pop persona

Read more

IN THE PRESS

UN report on Myanmar: Will the 'genocide generals' be brought to justice?

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Pope directly accused in cover-ups of abuse scandals

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Uganda's Bobi Wine granted bail

Read more

THE DEBATE

Pressure on the Pope: Can the Catholic Church recover from sex abuse scandals?

Read more

ENCORE!

Justice, Macklemore and Liam Gallagher storm the stage at Rock en Seine

Read more

FOCUS

#MeToo movement gains momentum in China

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

Merkel condemns far-right unrest, says hate has no place in Germany

© Odd Andersen, AFP | Far-right protesters rally next to a sculpture of Karl Marx on August 27, 2018 in the eastern city of Chemnitz.

Video by FRANCE 24

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2018-08-28

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday condemned violent far-right protests in the eastern city of Chemnitz that degenerated into attacks against foreign-looking people, saying "hate in the streets" has no place in Germany.

After the fatal stabbing of a German man, 35, allegedly by a Syrian and an Iraqi, thousands of protesters marched in the eastern city of Chemnitz for two straight days, some chasing down people they believed were immigrants.

Police reported assaults by extremists against at least three foreigners on Sunday, while investigations were opened after protesters performed the illegal Hitler salute.

At least 20 people were injured on Monday as fireworks and other objects were hurled by both far-right demonstrators and anti-fascist counter-protesters in the city.

"What we have seen is something which has no place in a constitutional democracy," Merkel told journalists.

"We have video recordings of [people] hunting down others, of unruly assemblies, and hate in the streets, and that has nothing to do with our constitutional state," the chancellor added.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said federal police were ready to provide backup for overwhelmed officers in Saxony state, where Chemnitz is located.

'Pogrom sentiment'

The ugly scenes of mostly white men, many of them extremist football hooligans, hurling abuse at people they deemed to be foreigners have deeply alarmed Germany.

"Of course history is not repeating itself, but that a far-right mob is on a rampage in the middle of Germany and the authorities are overwhelmed, is reminiscent of the situation during the Weimar Republic," said Spiegel Online.

The Weimar years were marked by the formation of paramilitary groups, such as the Sturmabteilung or SA, which eventually helped the Nazis to power.

Josef Schuster, who chairs the Central Council of Jews in Germany, also voiced his alarm, saying it is "now the duty of citizens to counter the far-right mob".

Anetta Kahane of the anti-racism Amadeu Antonio Foundation told news channel NTV that, while people have the right to demonstrate, "what happened in Chemnitz went beyond that – it was incitement to hatred and the propagation of pogrom sentiment".

Street clashes 'a reflection of what's happening on social media'

The circumstances that led to the death of the German man remain unclear, but the far-right quickly mobilised Sunday as word spread online that the key suspects were foreigners.

Saxony's interior minister Roland Woeller said hooligans from across Germany, including as far as the western states of North Rhine-Westphalia and Lower Saxony, had travelled to Chemnitz for the marches.

State premier Michael Kretschmer warned that a false claim that the man was stabbed while defending a woman was circulating online, as he urged the population to seek credible news sources.

He also stressed that the nationalities of the suspects were "absolutely no reason to cast general suspicion on all foreign-born citizens".

‘Confidence in the state is crumbling’

Saxony state, where Chemnitz is located and which is the birthplace of the Islamophobic PEGIDA street movement, has repeatedly come under intense scrutiny as a hotbed for hate crimes.

The state is at the heart of misgivings over Germany's decision to welcome more than a million asylum seekers since 2015, many from war-torn Syria and Iraq.

Railing against the newcomers, the far-right AfD party has made significant gains in Saxony and is poised, according to the latest polls, to become the second biggest party in its regional elections next year.

On Sunday, AfD lawmaker Markus Frohnmaier urged citizens to stop the “lethal knife migration”, adding in a tweet: "If the state is no longer there to protect citizens, then people take to the streets and protect themselves. It's as simple as that!"

Analysts says the authorities have for years failed to take the far-right threat seriously.

"The state can never allow our streets to be overrun by far-right mobs," said Bild daily, adding that Berlin needs to promptly deport criminal foreigners in order counter popular resentment.

"For too long, nothing has been done. That's why confidence in the state is crumbling. That's why racists like in Chemnitz think they can do what they want. Nothing could be more dangerous for our country," the tabloid added.

Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung noted that "where such hunting down of foreigners is possible, the rule of law has abdicated", while Die Welt daily warned that "the rule of law and police now face a test".

"There cannot be a zone of violence, there is no such thing as partial security," said Welt.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

Date created : 2018-08-28

  • GERMANY

    Video: Germany lifts ban on refugee family reunions

    Read more

  • GERMANY

    In Germany, #MeTwo takes off as minorities unite against racism

    Read more

  • GERMANY

    Germany's fractured coalition agrees new migrant deal

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility