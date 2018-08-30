International News 24/7

 

Business

Argentina hikes interest rate to 60% amid currency slide

© Eitan Abramovich, AFP | Argentina's financial and currency markets have been battered by uncertainty over inflation, an economic downturn and budget deficits.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-08-30

Argentina's Central Bank has increased its benchmark interest rate to 60 percent in efforts to halt a sharp slide in the value of the peso.

The sliding value of the currency prompted Argentina to seek a financing deal earlier this year with the International Monetary Fund and President Mauricio Macri now is asking for an early release of those funds.

The peso slipped about 7 percent against the dollar Wednesday and was down another 5 percent early Thursday. It's been trading at 35.9 to the dollar.

The Central Bank said Friday that it was hiking its benchmark interest rate in response to the current currency scenario and the risk of greater impact on local inflation. The rate was set to 45 percent earlier this month.

(AP)

Date created : 2018-08-30

