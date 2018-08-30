Champions League: PSG drawn against Liverpool and Napoli

Paris Saint-Germain will face Napoli, Red Star Belgrade and last season's runners-up Liverpool after landing in one of the Champions League's toughest groups.

Thursday's group draw handed fellow French club Monaco an equally difficult task, with Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Club Brugge standing in their way.

Lyon, the third French club, will face Manchester City, Shakhtar Donetsk and Hoffenheim.

Title holders Real Madrid, who have won the competition for the past three years, are in Group G with Roma, CSKA Moscow and Viktoria Plzen.

Real's former star player Cristiano Ronaldo, who first tasted Champions League glory with Machester United, will return to Old Trafford with his new club Juventus.

The draw in full:

Group A: Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Monaco, Club Brugge.

Group B: Barcelona, Tottenham, PSV Eindhoven, Inter Milan.

Group C: PSG, Napoli, Liverpool, Red Star Belgrade.

Group D: Lokomotiv Moscow, Porto, Schalke, Galatasaray.

Group E: Bayern Munich, Benfica, Ajax, AEK Athens.

Group F: Manchester City, Shakhtar Donetsk, Lyon, Hoffenheim.

Group G: Real Madrid, Roma, CSKA Moscow, Viktoria Plzen.

Group H: Juventus, Manchester United, Valencia, Young Boys.

