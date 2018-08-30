Latest update : 2018-08-30
Riding 'the beast': Migrants board Mexico freight train to reach US
Thousands of would-be migrants continue to make the perilous journey to the United States. They come from El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala or Mexico, turning their backs on poverty and gang violence. Many decide to climb on a freight train that crosses Mexico from south to north. The journey saves them time and money, but it's fraught with danger. Our colleagues from France 2 television went on board to bring us this report, with FRANCE 24's Claire Rush.
