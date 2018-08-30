International News 24/7

 

Riding 'the beast': Migrants board Mexico freight train to reach US

Thousands of would-be migrants continue to make the perilous journey to the United States. They come from El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala or Mexico, turning their backs on poverty and gang violence. Many decide to climb on a freight train that crosses Mexico from south to north. The journey saves them time and money, but it's fraught with danger. Our colleagues from France 2 television went on board to bring us this report, with FRANCE 24's Claire Rush.

>> Watch our Reporters show: Mexico, the train of nightmares

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Gaëlle Essoo.

By FRANCE 2 , Claire RUSH

2018-08-29 Focus

Victim of its success: Rising rents push locals out of Lisbon

Long immersed in a painful economic crisis, Lisbon is getting a facelift. Buildings are being renovated and buyers - particularly foreigners - are falling over themselves for a...

Read more

2018-08-28 Focus

40 years and counting: The UN's peacekeeping mission in Lebanon

UNIFIL – the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon – has been operating in south Lebanon for the past 40 years. First set up in 1978 to monitor a ceasefire between Israel and...

Read more

2018-08-27 Focus

#MeToo movement gains momentum in China

The #MeToo movement in China has been gathering pace in recent weeks, with academics and media personalities among those called out for inappropriate behaviour. Earlier this...

Read more

2018-08-21 Focus

Venezuela: Worsening economic crisis erodes Chavista stronghold

Venezuela’s economy is in freefall despite the country having the largest known oil reserves in the world. President Maduro's opponents say he and his predecessor facilitated a...

Read more

