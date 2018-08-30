French actor Depardieu ‘absolutely denies’ rape allegations

French star Gérard Depardieu "absolutely denies any attack, any rape", his lawyer Hervé Temime said on Thursday after a judicial source told AFP he was facing a probe over alleged "rapes and sexual assaults".

The source said the Paris public prosecutor's office had opened a preliminary inquiry into allegations against Depardieu following a complaint lodged on Monday.

French radio RTL said the allegations were made by a 22-year-old actress, who says she was attacked in Depardieu's Paris residence.

Depardieu, 69, is one of France's best known actors and has starred in over 100 films.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

Date created : 2018-08-30