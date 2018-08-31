International News 24/7

 

A thoroughly human perspective: Pascal Maitre's photos on show in Paris

German companies urge authorities to grant asylum to migrant workers

Cargo pollution: Setting sail for greener seas

Forced disappearances in Mexico's drug war

Trump threatens to leave World Trade Organization

The locks and barges of France's Canal du Midi

The rise of free-floating vehicles

Emmanuel Macron's 'change-reluctant Gauls' comment sparks outcry

Short hours, long breaks: Are French workers lazy?

DOWN TO EARTH

We meet the people behind fascinating environmental, health and technological innovations in a bid for sustainable solutions to our changing world. Saturday at 7.20 pm. Or you can catch it online from Friday.

Latest update : 2018-08-31

Cargo pollution: Setting sail for greener seas

Cargo shipping drives global trade - but at a steep environmental cost, generating three percent of global CO2 emissions. It may not seem like a lot, but if shipping were a country it would be the world’s sixth-largest greenhouse gas emitter.

Most of the world's ships run on cheap, dirty fuel. With new regulations aiming to clean up maritime pollution, ship owners are scrambling to find innovative solutions.

In this episode, the Down to Earth team steps on board the Moscow Maersk, one of the world’s largest cargo ships, to understand how the industry can go green.

Gas, filters and renewable energy are some of the technologies being considered. But as the industry sets sail for a cleaner future, it faces a dilemma: switch fuel, or find a way to clean the bunker fuel?

By Molly HALL , Juliette LACHARNAY , Valérie DEKIMPE , Sonia BARITELLO , Salomé SAQUÉ

2018-07-13 DOWN TO EARTH

Portugal: Eucalyptus trees under fire

Join us on Down To Earth as we return to the scene of Portugal's deadliest wildfires. Last year, 115 people were killed and 500,000 hectares of land scorched. The poor emergency...

2018-06-29 DOWN TO EARTH

Menstruation: Green is the new red

Menstruation is a natural part of every woman's life. The average woman will use some 10,000 single-use pads and tampons in her lifetime. They may be disposable, but they’re not...

2018-06-15 DOWN TO EARTH

Iran's water crisis

It's an environmental issue that's become a thorny political problem. Iran has been experiencing severe drought for several years. A growing population, increased water...

2018-06-01 DOWN TO EARTH

France’s disappearing birds

Across France, fields have gone quiet… In 20 years, one-third of the country’s birds have disappeared. Meadow Pipits and Partridges have nearly been wiped out. It’s a...

