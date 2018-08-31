Cargo pollution: Setting sail for greener seas

Cargo shipping drives global trade - but at a steep environmental cost, generating three percent of global CO2 emissions. It may not seem like a lot, but if shipping were a country it would be the world’s sixth-largest greenhouse gas emitter.

Most of the world's ships run on cheap, dirty fuel. With new regulations aiming to clean up maritime pollution, ship owners are scrambling to find innovative solutions.

In this episode, the Down to Earth team steps on board the Moscow Maersk, one of the world’s largest cargo ships, to understand how the industry can go green.

Gas, filters and renewable energy are some of the technologies being considered. But as the industry sets sail for a cleaner future, it faces a dilemma: switch fuel, or find a way to clean the bunker fuel?

By Molly HALL , Juliette LACHARNAY , Valérie DEKIMPE , Sonia BARITELLO , Salomé SAQUÉ