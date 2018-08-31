Short hours, long breaks: Are French workers lazy?

Latest update : 2018-08-31
A quirky, insider’s guide to understanding France and the French, from the sublime to the ridiculous. Thursday at 1.45 pm.
2018-08-09 FRENCH CONNECTIONS
From baguettes to bistros: the battle to protect France’s cultural heritage
What do the baguette, Paris bistros and “bouquinistes”, open air booksellers along the river Seine, have in common? Other than starting with the letter ‘b’, groups are lobbying...
2018-07-18 FRENCH CONNECTIONS
What the World Cup win means for France
France erupted with joy on July 15 when Les Bleus beat Croatia in the World Cup final. It's a big deal for any country to win the World Cup, but it felt particularly special in...
2018-07-12 FRENCH CONNECTIONS
Tour de France: More than a cycling race, a celebration!
The Tour de France is the biggest free sporting spectacle in the world. First organized in 1903, the so-called "Grande Boucle" is held primarily during the month of July and...
2018-07-05 FRENCH CONNECTIONS
Are the French really bad drivers?
French people have the reputation of being pretty reckless behind the wheel, but how true is that stereotype? Despite regular traffic violations, the number of deaths on French...