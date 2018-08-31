International News 24/7

 

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

A quirky, insider’s guide to understanding France and the French, from the sublime to the ridiculous. Thursday at 1.45 pm.

Latest update : 2018-08-31

Short hours, long breaks: Are French workers lazy?

With the 35-hour working week, ample vacation time and long lunch breaks (often with wine), French people have the reputation of being lazy. However, studies show that French workers are among the most productive in the world. So why is the myth of the work-averse French employee so persistent? Join us for this month's French Connections Plus, where we explore what it's really like to work in France.

By Florence VILLEMINOT , Genie GODULA

COMMENT(S)

