FOCUS

German companies urge authorities to grant asylum to migrant workers

DOWN TO EARTH

Cargo pollution: Setting sail for greener seas

REPORTERS

Forced disappearances in Mexico's drug war

BUSINESS DAILY

Trump threatens to leave World Trade Organization

YOU ARE HERE

The locks and barges of France's Canal du Midi

#TECH 24

The rise of free-floating vehicles

IN THE PRESS

Emmanuel Macron's 'change-reluctant Gauls' comment sparks outcry

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

Short hours, long breaks: Are French workers lazy?

EYE ON AFRICA

British PM wraps up Africa trip in Kenya with post-Brexit trade promises

REPORTERS

An in-depth report by our senior reporters and team of correspondents from around the world. Every Saturday at 9.10 pm Paris time. Or you can catch it online from Friday.

Latest update : 2018-08-31

Forced disappearances in Mexico's drug war

Since 2006, when the Mexican military began to intervene in the country's war on drug trafficking, tens of thousands of people have gone missing. Have they been killed, sold to drug traffickers or forced into prostitution? Their loved ones are still waiting for answers. Meanwhile, some suspect that police have been complicit in many of these forced disappearances.

Our reporters travelled to the central states of Jalisco and Veracruz, some of Mexico’s most dangerous zones, to investigate. They met those fighting for the truth... and living in fear of the authorities.

>> The France 24 Observers: "Mexican women dig for remains of their missing husbands, sons and brothers"

>> Interview with Mexico's former Deputy Foreign Minister: "Mexico 'still trying to locate' missing students"

>> Revisited: "Ciudad Juarez, the city of missing women"

By Matthieu COMIN , Laurence CUVILLIER

2018-08-03 Reporters

Video: Super Mama Djombo, Guinea-Bissau’s soundtrack

Today, if the small West African state of Guinea Bissau is famous—or, perhaps more correctly, infamous—for anything, it’s for frequent coups d’état. But that hasn’t always been...

2018-07-27 Reporters

Video: Zimbabwe faces up to its painful past

After three decades of silence, people in Zimbabwe are finally speaking out about the brutal civil war that followed independence. It’s no longer taboo to mention the ethnic...

2018-06-29 Reporters

Video: Inside Nicaragua’s rebel stronghold of Masaya

More than 200 people have been killed in the unprecedented wave of unrest sweeping Nicaragua in recent months. In mid-April, plans for social security reform sparked protests and...

2018-07-20 Reporters

Video: Maracaibo, the story of Venezuela's collapse

Maracaibo is the second-largest city in Venezuela. Its residents face soaring inflation, widespread poverty and shortages. Under Hugo Chavez, Venezuela based its economy on oil...

