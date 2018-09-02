International News 24/7

 

Africa

Egypt's Sisi ratifies law to clamp down on social media

© Egyptian Presidency, AFP | A handout picture released by the Egyptian Presidency on June 30, 2018 shows Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi delivering a speech at the presidential palace in the capital Cairo.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-09-02

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has ratified a law granting authorities the right to monitor social media users in the country as part of tightening internet controls, the official gazette said Saturday.

Approved by parliament in July, the state's Supreme Council for Media Regulations will have the power to place people with more than 5,000 followers -- on social media or with a personal blog or website -- under supervision.

The council will be authorised to suspend or block any personal account which "publishes or broadcasts fake news or anything (information) inciting violating the law, violence or hatred".

The new law is one of a series of measures that rights groups say are aimed at curbing freedom of expression online, with the internet one of the last forums for public debate over Sisi's rule.

In August, the president signed off on another piece of legislation allowing authorities, through a judge, to order the blocking of websites that "constitute a threat" to Egypt's national security or economy.

Those who administer or visit such websites, intentionally or "in error without a valid reason", can now face jail time and fines.

The authorities have insisted that such measures are needed to help tackle instability and terrorism in the country.

But domestic and international rights activists regularly accuse the government of seeking to crush dissent by arresting critics and bloggers and blocking news sites.

More than 500 websites have already been blocked in Egypt prior to the new law, according to the Cairo-based Association of Freedom of Thought and Expression.

(AFP)

