Video: Independent schools gain ground in France

Latest update : 2018-09-03
Our Focus programme brings you exclusive reports from around the world. From Monday to Friday at 7.45 am Paris time.
Archives
2018-08-31 Focus
German companies urge authorities to grant asylum to migrant workers
Angela Merkel's open-door policy has seen over a million migrants enter Germany in the past three years. But the vast majority have been unable to find work. Current figures show...
2018-08-30 Focus
Riding 'the beast': Migrants board Mexico freight train to reach US
Thousands of would-be migrants continue to make the perilous journey to the United States. They come from El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala or Mexico, turning their backs on...
2018-08-29 Focus
Victim of its success: Rising rents push locals out of Lisbon
Long immersed in a painful economic crisis, Lisbon is getting a facelift. Buildings are being renovated and buyers - particularly foreigners - are falling over themselves for a...
2018-08-28 Focus
40 years and counting: The UN's peacekeeping mission in Lebanon
UNIFIL – the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon – has been operating in south Lebanon for the past 40 years. First set up in 1978 to monitor a ceasefire between Israel and...