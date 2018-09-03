International News 24/7

 

2018-09-03

Video: Independent schools gain ground in France

As more than 12 million French pupils go back to school, we look a closer look at France's private independent ("non-contracted") schools. These schools receive no public funding and don't have to follow the official curriculum. With their alternative teaching methods, they are becoming increasingly popular. FRANCE 24's team reports from two schools with very different profiles: one where children are free to do what they want, the other a Catholic school where discipline and hard work are key.

By Julien SAUVAGET , James VASINA

2018-08-31 Focus

German companies urge authorities to grant asylum to migrant workers

Angela Merkel's open-door policy has seen over a million migrants enter Germany in the past three years. But the vast majority have been unable to find work. Current figures show...

Read more

2018-08-30 Focus

Riding 'the beast': Migrants board Mexico freight train to reach US

Thousands of would-be migrants continue to make the perilous journey to the United States. They come from El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala or Mexico, turning their backs on...

Read more

2018-08-29 Focus

Victim of its success: Rising rents push locals out of Lisbon

Long immersed in a painful economic crisis, Lisbon is getting a facelift. Buildings are being renovated and buyers - particularly foreigners - are falling over themselves for a...

Read more

2018-08-28 Focus

40 years and counting: The UN's peacekeeping mission in Lebanon

UNIFIL – the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon – has been operating in south Lebanon for the past 40 years. First set up in 1978 to monitor a ceasefire between Israel and...

Read more

