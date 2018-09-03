International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

Merkel wraps up 3-day West Africa tour in Nigeria

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Aretha: Remembered with Respect

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

Back to school: What's on the French curriculum this year?

Read more

TALKING EUROPE

Finnish president talks Trump, Russia and NATO with FRANCE 24

Read more

#THE 51%

#MeToo in the workplace: Taking a stand on sexual harassment

Read more

ENCORE!

A thoroughly human perspective: Pascal Maitre's photos on show in Paris

Read more

FOCUS

German companies urge authorities to grant asylum to migrant workers

Read more

DOWN TO EARTH

Cargo pollution: Setting sail for greener seas

Read more

REPORTERS

Forced disappearances in Mexico's drug war

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Americas

Massive fire guts Brazil's 200-year-old National Museum

© Carl De Souza / AFP | A massive fire engulfs the National Museum in Rio de Janeiro on September 2, 2018.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-09-03

A massive fire tore through a 200-year-old museum in Rio de Janeiro late Sunday, lighting up the night and sending large plumes of smoke into the air.

Firefighters worked to put out the blaze at the esteemed National Museum in northern Rio, which houses artefacts from Egypt, Greco-Roman art and some of the first fossils found in Brazil.

In a statement, the museum said the blaze began around 7:30 p.m. There were no reported injuries and the fire began after it had closed to the public, said the statement. It wasn't immediately clear how the fire began.

In a statement, President Michel Temer said it was "a sad day for all Brazilians."

"Two hundred years of work, investigation and knowledge have been lost," said Temer.

According to the museum's website, it has more than 20,000 items related to the history of Brazil and other countries, and that many of its collections came from members of Brazil's royal family.

Connected to the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, the museum has expositions that include anthropology, archaeology and paleontology, among others.

The vice director of the museum, Luiz Fernando Dias Duarte, told Globo news the museum suffered chronic underfunding.

"Everybody wants to be supportive now. We never had adequate support," he said.

Brazil has struggled to emerge from its worst recession in decades. The state of Rio de Janeiro has been particularly hard hit in recent years thanks to a combination of falling oil prices, mismanagement and massive corruption.

Sgt. Moises Torres from the state's firefighting headquarters said firefighters were working to put out the blaze.

(AP)

Date created : 2018-09-03

  • BRAZIL

    Video: Flames engulf Portuguese Language Museum in Sao Paulo

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility