Latest update : 2018-09-04
Video: Brazil mulls green light for dangerous pesticides
On September 3, a court in Brazil lifted a ban on new licences for products containing glyphosate, a controversial but widely used weedkiller. Brazil is Latin America's largest agricultural power and also the world's biggest consumer of synthetic pesticides, many of which are banned in the European Union. Our correspondents report from north-eastern Brazil, where strong suspicions exist about the negative health impact of these products - but whose marketing and use could soon be facilitated.
A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Gaëlle Essoo.