Video: Brazil mulls green light for dangerous pesticides

Homosexuality, war and religion in Nigeria

'Terrible mistake' to refuse measles vaccinations

Parents in China stunned after pole dancer performs on first day of school

IMF's Lagarde to meet Argentinian minister as crisis deepens

Niger's Issoufou calls for cooperation on terrorism at China-Africa summit

Brazil mourns museum losses

Lula's last stand: Brazilian left divided ahead of presidential poll

Video: Independent schools gain ground in France

Our Focus programme brings you exclusive reports from around the world. From Monday to Friday at 7.45 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2018-09-04

Video: Brazil mulls green light for dangerous pesticides

On September 3, a court in Brazil lifted a ban on new licences for products containing glyphosate, a controversial but widely used weedkiller. Brazil is Latin America's largest agricultural power and also the world's biggest consumer of synthetic pesticides, many of which are banned in the European Union. Our correspondents report from north-eastern Brazil, where strong suspicions exist about the negative health impact of these products - but whose marketing and use could soon be facilitated.

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Gaëlle Essoo.

By Catherine OSBORN , Marie NDENGA HAGBE , Florence GOISNARD

Archives

2018-09-03 Focus

Video: Independent schools gain ground in France

As more than 12 million French pupils go back to school, we look a closer look at France's private independent ("non-contracted") schools. These schools receive no public funding...

2018-08-31 Focus

German companies urge authorities to grant asylum to migrant workers

Angela Merkel's open-door policy has seen over a million migrants enter Germany in the past three years. But the vast majority have been unable to find work. Current figures show...

2018-08-30 Focus

Riding 'the beast': Migrants board Mexico freight train to reach US

Thousands of would-be migrants continue to make the perilous journey to the United States. They come from El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala or Mexico, turning their backs on...

2018-08-29 Focus

Victim of its success: Rising rents push locals out of Lisbon

Long immersed in a painful economic crisis, Lisbon is getting a facelift. Buildings are being renovated and buyers - particularly foreigners - are falling over themselves for a...

