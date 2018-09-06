Latest update : 2018-09-06
Video: Chemnitz, a symbol of Germany's divisions on immigration policy
Tensions have been running high in the eastern German city of Chemnitz since late August when a German man was fatally stabbed, allegedly by two asylum seekers. Following that attack, far-right groups were quick to organise a series of demonstrations, with thousands turning out to chant anti-immigrant slogans. But counter-demonstrations and a concert to say "No" to the far-right have also been held. Our correspondents report from a city that's becoming the symbol of a bitterly divided Germany.
A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett.