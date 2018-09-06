International News 24/7

 

Bullfighting, pétanque and pastis: Exploring the south of France

Video: Chemnitz, a symbol of Germany's divisions on immigration policy

Photographing our wounded planet: 'We have to involve the public'

Divas dominate red carpet at Venice, but female directors are scarce

Marie-Cécile Zinsou: 'Culture is not a luxury, it's a right'

Rio museum fire: Thousands of years of history up in flames

Replacing plastic: China tries to clean up its act

Who is the anonymous 'senior official' behind the New York Times op-ed?

Peso pressure: Argentina faces new economic crisis

Our Focus programme brings you exclusive reports from around the world. From Monday to Friday at 7.45 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2018-09-06

Tensions have been running high in the eastern German city of Chemnitz since late August when a German man was fatally stabbed, allegedly by two asylum seekers. Following that attack, far-right groups were quick to organise a series of demonstrations, with thousands turning out to chant anti-immigrant slogans. But counter-demonstrations and a concert to say "No" to the far-right have also been held. Our correspondents report from a city that's becoming the symbol of a bitterly divided Germany.

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett.

By Anne MAILLIET , Nicolas SPICER

2018-09-05 Focus

Video: Sent back to Ivory Coast, illegal migrants face stigma, rejection

It's the contradiction of Ivory Coast. While its economy is one of the most dynamic in Africa, more and more of its people are setting out into the desert towards the...

2018-09-04 Focus

Video: Brazil mulls green light for dangerous pesticides

On September 3, a court in Brazil lifted a ban on new licences for products containing glyphosate, a controversial but widely used weedkiller. Brazil is Latin America's largest...

2018-09-03 Focus

Video: Independent schools gain ground in France

As more than 12 million French pupils go back to school, we look a closer look at France's private independent ("non-contracted") schools. These schools receive no public funding...

2018-08-31 Focus

German companies urge authorities to grant asylum to migrant workers

Angela Merkel's open-door policy has seen over a million migrants enter Germany in the past three years. But the vast majority have been unable to find work. Current figures show...

