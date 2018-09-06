Bullfighting, pétanque and pastis: Exploring the south of France

Latest update : 2018-09-06
A quirky, insider’s guide to understanding France and the French, from the sublime to the ridiculous. Thursday at 1.45 pm.
Archives
2018-08-31 FRENCH CONNECTIONS
Short hours, long breaks: Are French workers lazy?
With the 35-hour working week, ample vacation time and long lunch breaks (often with wine), French people have the reputation of being lazy. However, studies show that French...
2018-08-09 FRENCH CONNECTIONS
From baguettes to bistros: the battle to protect France’s cultural heritage
What do the baguette, Paris bistros and “bouquinistes”, open air booksellers along the river Seine, have in common? Other than starting with the letter ‘b’, groups are lobbying...
2018-07-18 FRENCH CONNECTIONS
What the World Cup win means for France
France erupted with joy on July 15 when Les Bleus beat Croatia in the World Cup final. It's a big deal for any country to win the World Cup, but it felt particularly special in...
2018-07-12 FRENCH CONNECTIONS
Tour de France: More than a cycling race, a celebration!
The Tour de France is the biggest free sporting spectacle in the world. First organized in 1903, the so-called "Grande Boucle" is held primarily during the month of July and...