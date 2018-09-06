International News 24/7

 

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

A quirky, insider’s guide to understanding France and the French, from the sublime to the ridiculous. Thursday at 1.45 pm.

Latest update : 2018-09-06

Bullfighting, pétanque and pastis: Exploring the south of France

Whether it's the Sud-Ouest region, Occitanie or "La Provence", the south of France is very diverse. Though it's hard to generalise about southern culture, there are stereotypes. From their "singing" accent and love of "pétanque" to divisions over bullfighting, we explore some of the ins and outs of life down south.

By Florence VILLEMINOT

2018-08-31 FRENCH CONNECTIONS

Short hours, long breaks: Are French workers lazy?

With the 35-hour working week, ample vacation time and long lunch breaks (often with wine), French people have the reputation of being lazy. However, studies show that French...

Read more

2018-08-09 FRENCH CONNECTIONS

From baguettes to bistros: the battle to protect France’s cultural heritage

What do the baguette, Paris bistros and “bouquinistes”, open air booksellers along the river Seine, have in common? Other than starting with the letter ‘b’, groups are lobbying...

Read more

2018-07-18 FRENCH CONNECTIONS

What the World Cup win means for France

France erupted with joy on July 15 when Les Bleus beat Croatia in the World Cup final. It's a big deal for any country to win the World Cup, but it felt particularly special in...

Read more

2018-07-12 FRENCH CONNECTIONS

Tour de France: More than a cycling race, a celebration!

The Tour de France is the biggest free sporting spectacle in the world. First organized in 1903, the so-called "Grande Boucle" is held primarily during the month of July and...

Read more

