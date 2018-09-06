International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

UN inquiry finds Burundi is still commiting crimes against humanity

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Woodward book recounts 'nervous breakdown' of Trump's presidency

Read more

THE DEBATE

"Crazytown": Woodward book uncovers chaos in Trump White House

Read more

FOCUS

Video: Sent back to Ivory Coast, illegal migrants face stigma, rejection

Read more

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Yemen in crisis: More than 22 million people in need of humanitarian aid

Read more

ENCORE!

Film show: Oh we do like to be beside the French seaside watching movies

Read more

IN THE PRESS

White House a dysfunctional 'Crazytown', according to new tell-all book

Read more

PERSPECTIVE

'Every day we see how the lives of chimpanzees are threatened'

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

China vows to help Africa diversify its economy

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Asia-pacific

India's top court strikes down colonial-era ban on gay sex

© Arun Sankar, AFP | An Indian supporter of the LGBT community takes part in a pride parade in Chennai on June 24, 2018.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2018-09-06

India's Supreme Court scrapped a colonial-era ban on gay sex on Thursday in a landmark judgement that activists hope will uphold the right to equality.

Gay sex is considered taboo by many in socially conservative India, and was reinstated as a criminal offence in 2013 after four years of decriminalisation.

A five-judge bench in India's Supreme Court was unanimous in overturning the ban, which made gay sex punishable by up to 10 years in jail.

"Any consensual sexual relationship between two consenting adults homosexuals, heterosexuals or lesbians cannot be said to be unconstitutional," said the Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra, as he read out the judgement.

Activists welcomed the ruling.

"Thanks to all that fought for this, braving the worst sort of prejudice. This is a good day for human rights," Meenakshi Ganguly, South Asia director for Human Rights Watch said on Twitter.

"It is not only about decriminalising but recognising our fundamental rights," Akhilesh Godi, one of the petitioners in the case, told Reuters shortly before the judgement was announced.

The judges in the case had previously said that gay people in India faced deep-rooted trauma and live in fear.

A law known as "Section 377" had prohibited "carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal" which was widely interpreted to refer to homosexual sex.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2018-09-06

  • FRANCE

    In pictures: Paris hosts 10th Gay Games aimed at promoting LGBT rights

    Read more

  • CHINA

    China's Weibo reverses ban on 'homosexual' content after outcry

    Read more

  • India

    Indian transsexuals hope ‘separate gender’ category will end discrimination

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English Español عربي

Accessibility